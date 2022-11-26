ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Keys to Broncos Beating Panthers & Avoiding Mutiny

By Mike Evans
 3 days ago

The Denver Broncos need a win in Carolina badly.

In last Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders , the Denver Broncos season proverbially collided with an iceberg. The Broncos' playoff hopes were sunk by unrealistic projections of offensive firepower, a newly acquired quarterback that has not lived up to expectations, and a rookie head coach who appears in over his head.

What remains of the Broncos' season is now a test of the player's mental toughness and pride. On Sunday, two teams with three wins each will fight to keep their head above water as the Broncos travel to take on the Carolina Panthers .

For Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, pressure remains incredibly high. He must show that he can steer Denver's ship into a safe harbor with a victory or risk a mutiny from his bone-tired defensive unit.

What'll it take to win on the East Coast? Here are three keys to victory.

Make QB Sam Darnold a Pocket Passer

Determining who will be the Panthers' starting quarterback is like playing roulette in Vegas. Injuries, along with poor play, forced the coach to play his third-starting quarterback.

In his fifth pro season, Darnold is an experienced NFL quarterback with competent arm strength and unexpected mobility. The Bronco's defenders must keep top of mind a disciplined approach to maintaining their rush lanes.

As importantly, the defense unit must be on the watch for Darnold using his legs on third down. Since the Broncos traded OLB Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins , Denver's pass rush is less effective.

Look for first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to dial up a few blitzes to compensate for the loss of Chubb. Keeping the Panthers' 28th-ranked offense under 17 points is mission-critical.

Get the Tight Ends Involved

There were a few good things for the offense to build upon after last week’s performance. With a debilitated offensive line, Russell Wilson must continue to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

To keep Wilson upright, QBs coach and play caller Klint Kubiak will need to lean heavily on newly-minted starting running back Latavius Murray to move the chains and control the clock. The best formation to accomplish both assignments is staying in two tight-end sets.

It’s a great time to leverage rookie tight end Greg Dulcich's athleticism against an opposing plodding linebacker. Perhaps it’s time for coach Kubiak to take the bubble wrap off the speedy Albert Okwuegbunam and use both players to give Wilson additional options in the passing game.

With wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler unlikely to play, there is more pressure on the tight ends to produce. To give the team a chance to secure a victory in Carolina, the offense must score at least 20 points.

Win the Third Quarter

The Broncos' offense has laid an egg coming out of halftime. Coaching adjustments based on the first two quarters have been ineffective to date. The definition of insanity is continuing to do the same thing and expecting different results.

Instead of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, it’s time for the Broncos' offensive staff to shake up its halftime process to improve offensive production. Perhaps another opportunity for the organization to lop on another team consultant to help Hackett’s crew find solutions.

The captain of the Broncos Country cruise ship has his bullhorn firmly in his grip. On Sunday, Hackett has an opportunity to lead his team to a much-needed win and postpone the captain from declaring to fans in a firm voice, "All hands, abandon ship."

Although waves had crashed into the dreams of the season, the opportunity for the team to earn redemption can happen this weekend. It’s not yet the time to find your assigned lifeboat.

