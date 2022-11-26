Julianne Moore stole the show at last night's Gotham Awards, which honors independent filmmakers each year in New York City. The actress was not nominated for any of the evening's takeaways, but still, all eyes were on her as she glided across the red carpet in an ethereal white gown, complete with a flirtatious, plunging neckline and complemented by gold bangles, a chunky gold choker and a sparkling gold clutch that altogether screamed ancient Greek goddess.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO