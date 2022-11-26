Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Wants Cast in 'Zorro' Reboot
Antonio Banderas has had a long and illustrious acting career playing many notable roles, but one of his most recognizable characters is arguably Zorro. Banderas played the masked vigilante in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro and a sequel called The Legend of Zorro, which came out in 2005.
Clayton News Daily
Julianne Moore Looks Like a Goddess in Plunging White Gown at Gotham Awards
Julianne Moore stole the show at last night's Gotham Awards, which honors independent filmmakers each year in New York City. The actress was not nominated for any of the evening's takeaways, but still, all eyes were on her as she glided across the red carpet in an ethereal white gown, complete with a flirtatious, plunging neckline and complemented by gold bangles, a chunky gold choker and a sparkling gold clutch that altogether screamed ancient Greek goddess.
Clayton News Daily
CAL THOMAS: Last man no longer standing
He called himself “the last man standing,” a reference to the rock ‘n’ roll icons of which he was among the most notable. Jerry Lee Lewis died last week at age 87. He was the last in a line of rock greats whose records I played as a 16-year-old disc jockey at a small radio station in Rockville, Maryland.
Clayton News Daily
Will Smith Opens Up to Trevor Noah About Oscars Slap & Bottled Up ‘Rage’ (VIDEO)
Oscar-winning actor Will Smith has addressed the infamous moment from this year’s Academy Awards, where he slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Appearing on The Daily Show on Monday (November 28) night, an emotional Smith opened up to Trevor...
