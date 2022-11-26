Read full article on original website
Sources: Georgia Tech Football Promotes Brent Key to Head Coach
Georgia Tech is promoting interim head football coach Brent Key to the permanent head coaching position, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Key, who was given the interim role after the Yellow Jackets fired Geoff Collins following a 1–3 start, showed promise in eight games at the helm. Georgia Tech went 4–4 down the stretch, boasting wins over Pitt, Duke, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, ultimately finishing the year 5–7.
Mike McDaniel Jokes Ahead of Matchup vs. Kyle Shanahan
When the Dolphins and 49ers play on Sunday, it will be the first time that Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan face off as head coaches. McDaniel, who is in his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach, spent 16 seasons on the same coaching staff as Shanahan. While McDaniel...
Sources: Freeze to Surrender Use of Twitter Account at Auburn
Following Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze as their new football coach, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde that the school is requiring Freeze to hand over control of his social media accounts. In 2017, it came out that the then Ole Miss coach made phone calls to...
NFL, Browns Reveal Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Timeline
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, will take first-team reps on Wednesday, will address the media this week and will start on Sunday in Houston against the Texans, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Could Miss Rest of Season, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a strained neck on the heels of two recent visits to the NFL’s concussion protocol, and it is unclear when he will return. Two reports differ as to...
Report: Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely with ‘Significant Lisfranc’ Injury
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is reportedly considered to be out indefinitely after suffering a Lisfranc injury during Sunday’s 31–10 loss to the Jets, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Jackson reportedly getting more opinions on the injury. The 28-year-old safety stepped up majorly for Chicago this season, especially...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Inactive vs. Titans in Week 12
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play Sunday against the Titans, the fourth consecutive game he will miss with a hip injury. Jordan Schultz of The Score was first to report the news on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati confirmed Chase’s inactive status on Sunday morning. The reigning NFL...
Bills’ Von Miller Expects to Return From Knee Injury vs. Jets in Week 14
Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he suffered damage to the meniscus in his right knee in his team’s win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the injury, Miller said on The VonCast that he aims to return to the field for the Bills’ Week 14 home game against the Jets on Dec. 11. That would mean Miller would miss Thursday’s Week 13 game against the Patriots.
Browns-Texans Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
Odds for Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns (4–7) and the Houston Texans (1-9-1) have been released on SI Sportsbook. The visiting Browns are favored by 7 in a game with an implied points total of 47. Deshaun Watson is expected to return in what may also be...
