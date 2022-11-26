ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 25-27, 2022

Charges: PC 243 (E)(1), 273 A(B), 148 (A)(1) Suspect: ROJEK, ABBEY (WFA, 28) BATTERY AGAINST PERSON W/PREVIOUS DATING RELATIONSHIP. WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OR OBSTRUCTS ANY PUBLIC OFFICER. PC 13700 Misdemeanor. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DEFINITION. Bail: $10,000.00. Total Bail $10,000.00. Time: 0326 hours. Report: 22-06985. Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B), 23247...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

The following roads will be closed for the California International Marathon in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4. The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality Involves Fleeing Driver

Accident on West Stockton Boulevard Causes Death of Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Elk Grove recently in a hit-and-run collision. The accident happened on West Stockton Boulevard around 5:15 a.m., according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The roadway between Whitelock Parkway and Kyler Road was shut down along West Stockton Boulevard as an investigation was conducted into the fatal crash.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope

ANTELOPE - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday morning. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, just after 1:30 a.m., the fire broke out in a shed and spread to a home and an RV. The address of the single-story home is 3048 Angus Way, which is near Scotland Drive. No injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said how they think the fire started. 
ANTELOPE, CA
Fox40

Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Rio Linda Man Charged with Arson and Conspiracy for Fire in Woodland Bel Air Grocery

Today, Rio Linda resident Sean Larsen was arraigned in Yolo County Superior Court on charges of arson and conspiracy to commit theft and arson. Larsen was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department on November 19, 2022, on a warrant for suspicion of arson and theft from an incident occurring on October 27, 2022, wherein a fire was started in the Bel Air Grocery Store at 1885 East Gibson Road in Woodland.
WOODLAND, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car

Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

Police agencies warn about ‘porch pirates,’ offer tips to prevent package theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As online shopping increases during the holiday season, law agencies in the Sacramento area warn community members about “porch pirates” —thieves that take packages dropped off at homes— and offer tips on how to prevent this from happening.  On Cyber Monday, the Placerville Police Department offered the following tips to prevent […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights police make arrest after series of bank robberies

By Mike Hazlip— Citrus Heights police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect in multiple bank robberies, after a months-long investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. Police said the suspect, 32-year-old John Dean Shultz, was arrested at his Orangevale residence on Monday night, following a robbery earlier that...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
WOODLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.   No further information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA

