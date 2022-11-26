Read full article on original website
Roberta Cruz
3d ago
I cannot wrap my mind around this type of stupidity and ignorance. I hope there is some surveillance cameras somewhere around
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 25-27, 2022
Charges: PC 243 (E)(1), 273 A(B), 148 (A)(1) Suspect: ROJEK, ABBEY (WFA, 28) BATTERY AGAINST PERSON W/PREVIOUS DATING RELATIONSHIP. WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OR OBSTRUCTS ANY PUBLIC OFFICER. PC 13700 Misdemeanor. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DEFINITION. Bail: $10,000.00. Total Bail $10,000.00. Time: 0326 hours. Report: 22-06985. Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B), 23247...
The following roads will be closed for the California International Marathon in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4. The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building. The […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality Involves Fleeing Driver
Accident on West Stockton Boulevard Causes Death of Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Elk Grove recently in a hit-and-run collision. The accident happened on West Stockton Boulevard around 5:15 a.m., according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The roadway between Whitelock Parkway and Kyler Road was shut down along West Stockton Boulevard as an investigation was conducted into the fatal crash.
Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope
ANTELOPE - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday morning. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, just after 1:30 a.m., the fire broke out in a shed and spread to a home and an RV. The address of the single-story home is 3048 Angus Way, which is near Scotland Drive. No injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said how they think the fire started.
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
riolindamessenger.com
Rio Linda Man Charged with Arson and Conspiracy for Fire in Woodland Bel Air Grocery
Today, Rio Linda resident Sean Larsen was arraigned in Yolo County Superior Court on charges of arson and conspiracy to commit theft and arson. Larsen was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department on November 19, 2022, on a warrant for suspicion of arson and theft from an incident occurring on October 27, 2022, wherein a fire was started in the Bel Air Grocery Store at 1885 East Gibson Road in Woodland.
KCRA.com
Employees work to reopen Mels Diner in Sacramento following crash that hurt 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Repairs are underway at The Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, after a car crashed into the establishment on Sunday morning. The front entrance has been boarded up after it was smashed by a driver. Four people were injured around...
mymotherlode.com
New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car
Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
Police agencies warn about ‘porch pirates,’ offer tips to prevent package theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As online shopping increases during the holiday season, law agencies in the Sacramento area warn community members about “porch pirates” —thieves that take packages dropped off at homes— and offer tips on how to prevent this from happening. On Cyber Monday, the Placerville Police Department offered the following tips to prevent […]
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights police make arrest after series of bank robberies
By Mike Hazlip— Citrus Heights police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect in multiple bank robberies, after a months-long investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. Police said the suspect, 32-year-old John Dean Shultz, was arrested at his Orangevale residence on Monday night, following a robbery earlier that...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
KCRA.com
Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
KCRA.com
When and where holiday shoppers can find free parking in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping is underway, and that also means more free parking options in Sacramento as the city aims to make it convenient for people to support local businesses with its holiday parking program. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, drivers are not required to pay at...
Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home
STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor. No further information has been released.
