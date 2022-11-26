Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go. Washington beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia, Dallas and the Giants with winning records. That gives the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger. Making the performance more impressive is the turnaround from 2020 when Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record. The AFC East isn’t far behind this season with all four teams in that division also posting winning records as well.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO