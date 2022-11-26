Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Colonels dunk their way past Champion Christian in blowout
The Nicholls men's basketball dominated on Tuesday, earning a lopsided win over Champion Christian in Stopher Gym. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is a Raceland...
Prep Football reaches LHSAA Semi-Finals: Seven area teams with chance at the Dome
High School Football has reached the semi-finals, and here in the Acadiana area there are seven teams hoping to play for a state championship in the Superdome in New Orleans. In Division 1 Select, Carencro host Brother Martin In Division 2 Select, Three teams from the area are in this brackets’ semi-final. A rematch of […]
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tigers earn non-district win over South Lafourche
Thibodaux got a solid non-district win over South Lafourche on Tuesday night in the Jungle, using a furious 2nd half rally to secure the win. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Trojans beat Morgan City in non-district action
Central Lafourche got another non-district win on Tuesday, scoring a victory over Morgan City at home. See photos of the game online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: West Thibodaux bests CCA in girl/boy doubleheader sweep
West Thibodaux outlasted CCA in the middle school action on Tuesday, scoring a win in both the girls' and boys' games. See photos from the games online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021....
LSUSports.net
Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
lafourchegazette.com
Kevin Clement Begins Term as Mayor of Thibodaux
As the newly elected mayor of Thibodaux, Kevin Clement will sit at the mayor’s desk for the first time this month not as an outsider, as many elected mayors often do, but as someone that already knows the inner workings of local government, having worked within the Thibodaux city government for well over a decade.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: The 4th Annual Career Expo at Lafourche's Career Magnet Center
The Career Magnet Center hosted its 4th Annual Career Expo on Nov. 18, giving local students an opportunity to learn more information about the career opportunities available to them in our area. The turnout was significant both amongst students, but also the local business community. The following businesses turned out...
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV
Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
lafourchegazette.com
TILLMAN TERREBONNE
Tillman “Pa-Pa” J. Terrebonne, Sr., 67, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at First Baptist Church of...
lafourchegazette.com
NOLIS CHERAMIE
Nolis J. Cheramie, 91 a native of Cut Off, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow, La. from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.
lafourchegazette.com
LEONTINE ROUSSE
Leontine “Tin” Autin Rousse, 87, a native and resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. Family and friends are invited to Visitation on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, La from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano, LA.
lafourchegazette.com
ALLISON RANKIN
Allison M. Rankin, 64, a native and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. in Cheramie Cemetery. Allison is survived by her brother, Todd (Sandy) Martin; sisters-in-law, Debbie Burkhardt, Barbara Styron and Linda Bingert;...
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
lafourchegazette.com
DUVIC BOUSEGARD
Duvic Bousegard, Jr., 66, a native of Cut Off and resident of Galliano passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am with cremation following and graveside services at a later date.
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
WDSU
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
