breezejmu.org
JMU men’s basketball finishes Hostilo Community Classic 1-1 after 79-81 OT loss to Valparaiso
The Dukes will leave Savannah, Georgia, adding both a win and a loss to their record after suffering a close defeat to Valparaiso, 81-79 in overtime, falling to 6-2 on the season. Both sides traded baskets all afternoon, but the Beacons ultimately prevailed through tough defense and key rebounding. Redshirt...
breezejmu.org
Men’s basketball kicks off Hostilo Community Classic with commanding 79-60 win over South Dakota State
JMU found itself on the right end of another huge victory Saturday after an equally impressive game on both ends of the court versus South Dakota State, winning 79-60 to move to 6-1 on the season. In the Dukes’ first matchup in the Hostilo Community Classic, redshirt junior guard Noah...
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball celebrates NCAA tournament berth at watch party
JMU volleyball, coming off a Sun Belt tournament championship performance, gathered Sunday to watch the NCAA selection show. It was announced that JMU would travel to Pittsburgh this weekend to meet BYU in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball set to play BYU in the NCAA Tournament
JMU volleyball will play No.7 BYU in the Pittsburgh Quarter in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. The Dukes finished the regular season 24-4 (15-1 Sun Belt). JMU took down Texas State in the conference championship in four sets and Troy in five sets during the semifinals to win the first Sun Belt Conference title.
South Carolina football state championship previews
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – South Florence has what many people feel is the best football player in the state – LaNorris Sellers – and he’ll try to cap his career by helping his team polish off a perfect season. Sellers and the undefeated Bruins take on Northwestern for the 4-A state championship in ...
cbs19news
Cavaliers receive votes in AP poll after 8-0 start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The historic start to the season for Virginia women's basketball is starting to draw national attention. UVA received two points in the latest AP Top 25, tied for the seventh most among teams receiving votes. The Cavaliers have not appeared in the AP Top 25 since the 2011-12 season when the team was ranked No. 22 for one week.
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
wpde.com
SLED investigating student death at Coastal Carolina residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating a student death at Coastal Carolina University after police responded to campus, according to a release. The university issued an alert Sunday night saying there was police activity at Magnolia Hall and asked students to avoid...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
myhorrynews.com
Conway deli now serving up fresh sandwiches
When you eat at Don’s Deli in Conway you won’t be hungry when you leave. Plus, you’ll get your money’s worth and then some. That’s the word from Don Jackson, owner along with his son Jason Jackson, of the upscale deli at 1610 Church St.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach is a fun city to be in all throughout the year, but New Year’s Eve is something special. There are a ton of great events happening in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Eve, if you know where to look. If you’re not sure where to party on...
WMBF
A new historical marker unveiled recalls history of Cox’s Ferry
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Historical Society is unveiling its first historic marker in a series highlighting the county’s part in the American Revolutionary War. The first marker will recall the history of Cox’s Ferry. The ferry provided transportation across the Waccamaw River for nearly 200...
counton2.com
Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are beginning to stay mild this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Clouds are beginning to dry out this evening. Clouds will begin to gradually clear out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 40s across our area. THE WEEK AHEAD.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Hudson Capital Properties Sells Inspire Coastal Grand in Myrtle Beach for $53.2M
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hudson Capital Properties (HCP) has sold Inspire Coastal Grand, a 194-unit active adult community in Myrtle Beach. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $53.2 million. Tai Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield represented HCP in the transaction. Units are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom...
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
wpde.com
Crash involving dump truck blocking traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a dump truck is blocking traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said crews are on the scene at Highmarket Street and West Virginia Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while the westbound lane is...
