Comments / 0

 

breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball set to play BYU in the NCAA Tournament

JMU volleyball will play No.7 BYU in the Pittsburgh Quarter in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. The Dukes finished the regular season 24-4 (15-1 Sun Belt). JMU took down Texas State in the conference championship in four sets and Troy in five sets during the semifinals to win the first Sun Belt Conference title.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Scorebook Live

South Carolina football state championship previews

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – South Florence has what many people feel is the best football player in the state – LaNorris Sellers – and he’ll try to cap his career by helping his team polish off a perfect season. Sellers and the undefeated Bruins take on Northwestern for the 4-A state championship in ...
COLUMBIA, SC
cbs19news

Cavaliers receive votes in AP poll after 8-0 start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The historic start to the season for Virginia women's basketball is starting to draw national attention. UVA received two points in the latest AP Top 25, tied for the seventh most among teams receiving votes. The Cavaliers have not appeared in the AP Top 25 since the 2011-12 season when the team was ranked No. 22 for one week.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating student death at Coastal Carolina residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating a student death at Coastal Carolina University after police responded to campus, according to a release. The university issued an alert Sunday night saying there was police activity at Magnolia Hall and asked students to avoid...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway deli now serving up fresh sandwiches

When you eat at Don’s Deli in Conway you won’t be hungry when you leave. Plus, you’ll get your money’s worth and then some. That’s the word from Don Jackson, owner along with his son Jason Jackson, of the upscale deli at 1610 Church St.
CONWAY, SC
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WBTW News13

New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is a fun city to be in all throughout the year, but New Year’s Eve is something special. There are a ton of great events happening in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Eve, if you know where to look. If you’re not sure where to party on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

A new historical marker unveiled recalls history of Cox’s Ferry

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Historical Society is unveiling its first historic marker in a series highlighting the county’s part in the American Revolutionary War. The first marker will recall the history of Cox’s Ferry. The ferry provided transportation across the Waccamaw River for nearly 200...
CONWAY, SC
counton2.com

Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are beginning to stay mild this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Clouds are beginning to dry out this evening. Clouds will begin to gradually clear out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 40s across our area. THE WEEK AHEAD.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC

