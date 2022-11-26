Many Alabama fans accepted the idea of the Crimson Tide not belonging in the College Football Playoff, following losses to Tennessee and LSU. However, a different Tide team has surfaced since the second half of the Ole Miss game. Alabama performed well against the Rebels, Austin Peay, and Auburn — showing fight, toughness, energy, and effort. The defense did not look great in the Iron Bowl, but Bill O’Brien found some offensive creativity. Alabama scored 49 points, had balance in the running game, created plays for wide receivers, and had a healthy Bryce Young. After continuing its streak of 10-win seasons, Nick Saban credited the naysayers in the media and among the fan base for ‘bringing this Alabama team together.’ The Tide earned a 49-27 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO