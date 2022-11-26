Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Alabama being No. 6 in CFP rankings
Alabama football came in at No. 6in the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, and Alabama fans took to social media to react.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban, Alabama enjoying the longest streak in college football
Nick Saban and the University of Alabama are enjoying the longest streak in college football. After getting a 49-27 victory over Auburn, the Crimson Tide has 10 wins to finish the 2022 regular season. Since 2008, Saban has guided the Tide to fifteen 10-win seasons. He has the longest streak...
tdalabamamag.com
Stephen A. Smith believes Alabama should get into playoff if USC or TCU loses
Stephen A. Smith made it clear where he stands on the Alabama vs. Ohio State debate heading into Tuesday’s release of the College Football Playoff rankings on First Take. Smith, who has rooted for Alabama in the past, said he feels Alabama should get into the playoff if USC or TCU loses its over Ohio State Tuesday.
tdalabamamag.com
Naysayers ‘brought this Alabama team together’ per Nick Saban and players
Many Alabama fans accepted the idea of the Crimson Tide not belonging in the College Football Playoff, following losses to Tennessee and LSU. However, a different Tide team has surfaced since the second half of the Ole Miss game. Alabama performed well against the Rebels, Austin Peay, and Auburn — showing fight, toughness, energy, and effort. The defense did not look great in the Iron Bowl, but Bill O’Brien found some offensive creativity. Alabama scored 49 points, had balance in the running game, created plays for wide receivers, and had a healthy Bryce Young. After continuing its streak of 10-win seasons, Nick Saban credited the naysayers in the media and among the fan base for ‘bringing this Alabama team together.’ The Tide earned a 49-27 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
tdalabamamag.com
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama
Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama Monday. Hamilton is a four-star wide receiver out of Buccholz High School in Florida. He is the Crimson Tide’s 24th commit in the 2024 recruiting class. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football rises in College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama football moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday after defeating Auburn. The Crimson Tide are currently 10-2. Their best win is over Texas, who is ranked No. 20. The Tide also have a win over Mississippi State, who is in top 25. Ohio State came in at No. 5.
Impact of Epic Weekend For Alabama Could be Felt for Years: All Things CW
Football won the Iron Bowl, soccer made the College Cup and men's basketball knocked off the No. 1 team. Now that's a good holiday weekend.
tdalabamamag.com
Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win
Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Bill O’Brien having creativity against Auburn
Alabama fans were pleased with Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator for the first time all season. After being disappointed with his lack of creativity, the Crimson Tide nation watched O’Brien step up in the Iron Bowl and coordinated a productive game. The 53-year-old incorporated jet sweeps, pop passes, screens, and better route concepts for quarterback Bryce Young and the wide receivers to be on the same page. Alabama’s offense scored 49 points, totaled 516 yards, and averaged 8.1 yards per play. Young tallied 343 passing yards and four touchdowns, including three passing scores.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers speedy 4-Star DB CJ Blocker
CJ Blocker made a trip to Alabama Saturday and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Blocker attends New Caney High School in Texas, and he is rated as a 2023 four-star recruit. He currently holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Texas product has picked up recent offers...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives his opinion on Alabama football’s playoff chances
Nick Saban provided his thoughts on Alabama football’s College Football Playoff hopes following the Crimson Tide’s win over Auburn Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after defeating the Tigers, and they are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25. Alabama’s path to a possible playoff spot appears to be a bit more clear after Ohio State, LSU and Oregon suffered defeats Saturday. Saban said he feels it is a great opportunity for the Tide to be considered with two losses.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-5 OL Casey Poe
Casey Poe earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday from the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Poe attends Lindale High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Auburn and others. The Texas product said he...
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young Said after Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl
Bryce Young addressed what many Alabama fans were thinking about after leading the Crimson Tide to a 49-27 win over Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl. The reigning Heisman trophy winner threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Tigers. He waved goodbye to Bryant-Denny Stadium following Alabama’s victory, and some feel it could have been his last time playing in Tuscaloosa with him projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. The California native said he has not given much thought to the possibility of leaving.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama climbs to No. 6 in latest AP poll after Iron Bowl victory
Alabama football continues its streak of 10-win seasons in the Nick Saban era. After earning a 49-27 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide are 10-2 to end the regular season. It also climbed to No. 6 in Sunday’s Top 25 poll for the Associated Press. Alabama...
