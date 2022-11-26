Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse freshman Justin Taylor scores 25 points in loss to Bryant: ‘He’s a good shooter’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse coaches kept telling Justin Taylor to stay ready, that his chance would come. That chance arrived Saturday in an intense, bizarre game that cracked Taylor’s opportunity wide open.
cortlandvoice.com
Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)
Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
What bowl will Syracuse football play in? Most experts agree where Orange will finish season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will learn its bowl opponent and where it will play its 13th game on Dec. 4. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC. With no six-win teams in the pool of nine bowl-eligible ACC teams, plus Notre Dame, Syracuse will fall toward the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to desirable options.
cuse.com
Syracuse and Vermont Set for NCAA Championship Quarterfinal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For the second time in school history, Syracuse men's soccer will host an NCAA Championship Quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 PM. The Orange take on Vermont for a second time this season. The two programs first met on Sept. 2, as Syracuse drew with the Catamounts on the road.
Which bowl will Syracuse football play in? These 3 games make a lot of sense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 7-5 after a 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night. The Orange now awaits its bowl destination, to be announced Dec. 4 after the completion of the conference championship games.
Section III hockey officials, school ADs reach deal that will avoid work stoppage
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III hockey officials agreed to a proposal by athletic directors and coaches on Sunday night that should allow high school games to proceed as scheduled with a full roster of refs. Section III hockey official Vince Christian, his sport’s liaison to the sectional’s overall officials committee,...
Dino Babers condemns SU trying to plant flag on Boston College’s turf: ‘We’re not gonna be doing that stuff’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — A bit of a scrap over Syracuse football waving its flag turned into a full-on brawl Saturday night at Alumni Stadium. After a few moments of players from both teams playing tug-of-war with SU’s flag, tensions quickly rose. Footage shows Boston College defensive edge Donovan Ezeiruaku threw the first punch, landing a hit on the left side of SU defensive lineman Kevon Darton’s helmet.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
Lake snows target the Tug Hill Plateau
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With temperatures turning colder late Wednesday, another round of lake effect snow will set up off of Lake Ontario Wednesday night and Thursday. Who gets hit? With primarily west winds through this event, it looks like the Tug Hill Plateau will bear the brunt of the snow. Why is the wind […]
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
localsyr.com
Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
Drug-impaired driver crashes; 3 injured outside Syracuse’s Salt City Market, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A town of Onondaga man was arrested this weekend after police say he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a crash that sent him and two other people to the hospital. Thomas Christman, 34, of Cedarvale Road, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet north in...
11-year-old boy shot on West Onondaga Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest and arm this weekend. The child, whose name was not released, was shot Saturday evening on West Onondaga Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. Officers responded to 1326 W....
localsyr.com
Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
Syracuse killer claims judge has no power over him; taken away to begin 20-to-life anyhow
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ernest Johnson wasn’t getting anywhere with repeated attempts to withdraw his guilty plea for the 2019 murder of Shondell Days. So Johnson, 46, resorted to a desperation tactic: he claimed the judge on his case no longer had jurisdiction over him.
What’s Going Around: 11-28-2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is a weekly check of some of the illnesses being reported at area doctor offices. Camillus Flu Strep throat Stomach bug RSV Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse RSV Flu Pink eye Strep throat Dr. Dracker, Liverpool Flu RSV Covid Stomach Bug Dr. Carguello, Pulaski RSU Flu Covid
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 11/10/22 – 11/21/22
On 11/10/2022 at approximately 3:59 AM, Heather M. Blondell was taken into custody on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court. Blondell was transported to OPD, where she was then processed and transported to OCJ pending future arraignment. -Arrest Number: 9081. Time/Date: 03 :59:00 11/10/22. Loe....
Comments / 0