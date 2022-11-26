Read full article on original website
Walmart Cyber Monday Sale 2022: Top Deals Live Today
Walmart offered a lot of terrific deals all last week. But now a whole new batch of items, from games and TVs to toys and electronics, has gone on sale. That’s because Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale is now live, dropping prices on lots of categories of items (you can see the full sale here). All those discounts can be a lot to take in, so we’ve whittled down all the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals into categories below.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 Deals
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Cyber Monday and GameStop Cyber Monday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black bundle is perfect.
Here Are All the Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals You Can Get Right Now
Cyber Monday sales have started to go live at Dell, HP, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Many of these deals might look familiar to you, and that's because several of the best Black Friday deals have carried over to Cyber Monday. A few deals in fact have dropped in price even further! There are also some brand new deals that we haven't seen before. HP is a prime example of this. Not only do they have some new deals that are specific to Cyber Monday, they're offering bigger discounts on their Black Friday deals.
Buy an Apple iPhone 14, Get a $300 Walmart Gift Card With This Cyber Monday Deal
One of the best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals have carried over for Cyber Monday. Purchase an AT&T or Verizon Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max and you'll receive a $300 Walmart eGift Card. If you can't take advantage of trade-in values or carrier transfer benefits, and you don't want to deal with an MVNO, then this is one of the best deals you'll find on the iPhone 14. There are no bill credits or year-long contracts to tie you down and you get the gift card very soon after your purchase. This year the Apple Store has absolutely no discounts on the iPhone 14, either.
These Cyber Monday Deals Have Carried Over Through Cyber Week
Cyber Monday is over, which means that most of the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now gone... most, but not all. Quite a few select deals have carried over and will probably stay live through Cyber Week, which runs from Cyber Monday up to the subsequent weekend. It's not too late to score a good deal either for yourself or gifts for others, however keep in mind that this will probably be your final chance at finding big discounts until after Christmas. Prices tend to stay up before December 25 because there will be plenty of consumer demand from the inevitable Christmas shopping rush.
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
The Best Dell Cyber Week Deals on Alienware Gaming PCs, Laptops, Monitors
Dell's Cyber Monday sale continues for Cyber Week, which starts now and continues through this weekend. There are still some great deals on Alienware and Dell XPS gaming PCs, Alienware and Dell G-series gaming laptops, gaming consoles, monitors, and electronics. Of particular note, for the first time ever the 2022-2023 Alienware Aurora R15 PC with the new 13th gen Intel Raptor Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 4090 CPU is on sale with a 10% off coupon code. That brings the price down to under $4K, still out of reach for most people, but a hefty $450 discount nonetheless. Check out the deals below.
Save 10% on PlayStation Store Gift Cards For a Limited Time Only
Best Buy is running a '12 Days of Gaming' sale, in which the retailer will reveal a brand new gaming deal every single day until December 10. The first deal, which we reported on yesterday, was for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. That deal has now expired, but, this new deal for Day 2 might just top it. The second entry to Best Buy's festive gaming deals is a 10% discount on all PlayStation Store Top-Up Cards for a limited time.
These Are The Best Cyber Monday Deals Still Live in the UK
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but there are still plenty of brilliant gaming deals and more up for grabs at a huge discount, but you better move quickly to snap them up, as these discounts are likely on their way out incredibly soon. Our favourites right now in the UK include the DualSense + FIFA 23 Bundle for £70 (works out at £35 for each), Audible memberships at £2.99/month (60% off), Meta Quest 2 bundles for £349, and Cyberpunk 2077 for just £15.
Cyber Monday Deal: Save $350 on iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop With an RTX 3080
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a new PC, and right now you can save $350 on a powerful new gaming desktop from iBUYPOWER. With a 1TB NVMe, 16GB of DDR4, an Intel i7-12700KF, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, you'll be set. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard for convenience. All you need is a great gaming monitor to pair with it.
Cyber Monday Deal: Score The Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet for $299.99 Plus a $150 Dell Gift Card
For Cyber Monday, Dell is offering the absolute best deal we've seen on The Simpsons and Terminator 2 Arcade1Up video game cabinets as well as the Super PAC-MAN Arcade1Up counter-cade. The arcade cabinets are normally retail priced at $700 each, but for Cyber Monday Dell has them marked down to $299.99. If that was the deal right there, it'd already be good enough. However, Dell is stacking another $150 Dell eGift Card on top!
When Do Cyber Monday Sales End in 2022?
Black Friday has come and gone in the blink of an eye and Cyber Monday is coming to a close as well. If you forgot to do your holiday shopping during the biggest deal days of the year, you may be wondering: When do Cyber Monday sales end?. Although many...
Humble Store's Cyber Monday Sale is Incredible and Still Live
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals continue. Humble Store's Cyber sale is set to continue all the way until December 2, so you've got even more time to secure those sweet, sweet discounts before they're taken away forever; or at least until the next sale, but who knows when that's going to be?
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on 2TB PS5 SSD Storage Upgrades
Cyber Monday sales have kicked off and that includes the best deals we've seen on PS5 compatible SSDs. These deals might seem familiar to you, and that's because they've been carried over from Black Friday. The deal quality hasn't changed; these are still by far the best prices we've seen on PS5 compatible SSDs, especially on the bigger capacity 2TB models. You can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive.
The Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series - Budget to Best (Late 2022)
The holidays are creeping up on us, and with promises of shiny new PlayStation 5’s and Xbox Series consoles being gifted for the holidays, it only makes sense to pair them with some of the best televisions for gaming available today! In this episode of Budget to Best, Akeem Lawanson introduces you to three of our top picks for Best Gaming TVs for the PS5 and Xbox! Whether it be the Hisense U7H for those looking to keep costs under $1000 or those looking for the best of the best (within reason, of course!) when picking their next TV upgrade with the Sony A95K, we’ve got you covered. Is 120Hz gaming really worth it? What’s so special about QD OLED? Let’s find out in this special episode of Budget to Best!
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Review
No stranger to the increasingly crowded and competitive gaming headset market, HyperX has consistently stood out, dependably delivering quality performance, long-lasting comfort, and durable designs across its line of mid to high-end models. With its recently released Cloud Stinger 2 – an update of the company's popular budget-minded Cloud Stinger – the reliable brand attempts to again hit that same trifecta at a fraction of the cost.
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition Is Now Live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
Need for Speed: Unbound is all set to release on December 2, 2022, but the players that were able to get the Palace Edition can enter the world on November 29, 2022. Palace Skateboards, the London based skate brand has joined the adrenaline filled streets of Lakeshore City and players will receive a bunch of exclusive content along with early access through the Palace Edition. The exclusive content includes 4 stunningly intense Palace branded custom cars, a stacked Clothing Pack, ‘Palifornia’ License Plate, Tri-Ferg Character Pose, and more.
Xbox Games With Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold line-up for December 2022 includes Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Revealed on the Xbox Wire, the two Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Colt Canyon available first from December 1 to 31 and Bladed Fury available from December 16 to January 15.
