Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area rain could impact Thursday’s commute
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As cold winter temps engulf much of the Bay Area, two storm systems set to bring significant rain to the region this week could impact the morning commute on Thursday. “We will welcome December with a robust storm that promises much needed rain for the Bay Area and snow for the […]
Storm to bring wet weather, gusty winds and possible snow to the Bay Area
Get ready for wet and windy weather this week as a storm moves into the Bay Area, ponding on the roads to make it a rough commute for many.
Possible freezing temperatures coming to Bay Area this week
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service said to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost. Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes. The weather service said there's a 50 percent to 75 percent chance of rain in the Bay Area on Thursday heading into Friday, with the best chances in the North Bay and coastal regions. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts for Your Area
KTVU FOX 2
Bracing for storm: Bay Area set to see a major change in the weather
SAN FRANCISCO - Call it the calm before the storm. Bay Area residents were being warned that a major change was on the way from the mild late-November weather the region has been experiencing. Stormy conditions were being forecasted for Wednesday night. "Could be a solid one too with strong...
NBC Bay Area
Forecasters Say Inland Areas Can Expect Frost Tuesday and Wednesday
The National Weather Service (MWS) said Sunday to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost. Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes.
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
Significant rainfall, gusty conditions, below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for SF Bay Area
"As for now, it looks like a good rainmaker," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Paradise Post
Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area on Thursday, up to 3 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada
Boosting what has been a mediocre start so far to the winter season, a storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area on Thursday and blanket the Sierra Nevada with up to 3 feet of new snow. “This is a pretty good event....
KTVU FOX 2
Drivers could pay by the mile to use Bay Area freeways under policy idea
Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
Watch out for weather systems that may derail your travel plans
As families and friends wrap up their Thanksgiving celebrations this weekend, the National Weather service alerted travelers across the country about weather systems that may interrupt their travel plans.
KTVU FOX 2
Historic 111-year-old Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park to be available for rent
SAN FRANCISCO - Those who have ever wanted to host an event with an early 1900’s throw-back flare, the Pioneer Log Cabin in San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park may be the perfect and authentic spot. It’s a hidden treasure and piece of California history: a more than century...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose's Christmas in the Park kicks off the holiday season
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Christmas in the Park is one of San Jose’s longest running holiday traditions and the family fun event opened this weekend. Organizers say they’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people to attend between now and January. Most people have to go back to work...
NBC Bay Area
Residents Try to Make it in the Bay by Downsizing, Opting for Smaller Condos
There’s another hurdle for those trying to make it in the Bay long term. More people who find they’re priced out of buying a house in Silicon Valley are now downsizing, opting for a smaller condo instead. That’s not saying that condos are cheap, especially those in South...
Local doctor weighs in on post-holiday virus surge
(KRON) — As Thanksgiving travelers return home — be it across the country or here in the Bay Area — they are being confronted with various illnesses on the rise. “Almost everybody I know, for example, is sick and they’re sick with one thing or the other, either from the common cold, COVID to RSV […]
rwcpulse.com
Bay Area Air District offering buy-back program for older, high polluting vehicles
Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buy-back program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
sfstandard.com
This East Bay Deli Charges $24 for a Reuben—But You Can’t Really Put a Price on Nostalgia
I would wager that few people could tell you the first restaurant their parents took them to as a baby, but such is the lore of Saul’s Delicatessen in my family. As a toddler, I remember being transfixed by the glow of jelly fruit slices in the candy jars that sat atop the maitre d’s podium at the vast Jewish eatery in North Berkeley.
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto
Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
Comments / 0