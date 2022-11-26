ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRON4 News

Bay Area rain could impact Thursday’s commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As cold winter temps engulf much of the Bay Area, two storm systems set to bring significant rain to the region this week could impact the morning commute on Thursday. “We will welcome December with a robust storm that promises much needed rain for the Bay Area and snow for the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Possible freezing temperatures coming to Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service said to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost. Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes. The weather service said there's a 50 percent to 75 percent chance of rain in the Bay Area on Thursday heading into Friday, with the best chances in the North Bay and coastal regions.   KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts for Your Area
NBC Bay Area

Forecasters Say Inland Areas Can Expect Frost Tuesday and Wednesday

The National Weather Service (MWS) said Sunday to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost. Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose's Christmas in the Park kicks off the holiday season

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Christmas in the Park is one of San Jose’s longest running holiday traditions and the family fun event opened this weekend. Organizers say they’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people to attend between now and January. Most people have to go back to work...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Local doctor weighs in on post-holiday virus surge

(KRON) — As Thanksgiving travelers return home — be it across the country or here in the Bay Area — they are being confronted with various illnesses on the rise. “Almost everybody I know, for example, is sick and they’re sick with one thing or the other, either from the common cold, COVID to RSV […]
TheAlmanac

A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto

Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA

