BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Man guilty of killing rival biker in Plymouth
A member of a biker gang has been found guilty of killing a rival by driving his van into the man's motorbike. David Crawford, 59, died from multiple injuries after being mown down by the van on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Benjamin Parry, 42, of Devonport, Plymouth, was...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Three remain in custody after baby deaths
An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Magistrates have granted detectives a further 36 hours of detention to question those in custody.Officers are also awaiting the results of post mortem examinations and forensic tests to determine the causes of the deaths.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a...
Anger as Mom Demands Adult-Child Apologize to In-Law for No Birthday Card
Struggling with the cost of living, one woman has been supported online for not sending a birthday card after she found herself unable to afford the stamp.
Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles
Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
Daily Beast
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”. Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday...
Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht
The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance.Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.Despite the long-running #FindSarm appeal to highlight her case, no details have emerged as to the whereabouts of the former flight attendant.Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, have previously travelled to the Caribbean island as...
BBC
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
Daily Beast
An Overflowing Bathtub Stuffed with Clothes Hid Two Kids’ Bodies from the NYPD
The troubled New York City mother accused of stabbing her two young sons to death—then concealing their bodies under a pile of clothes in a bathtub filled with water—may have done so because she believed they were possessed by demons, her heartbroken family revealed Sunday. The bodies of...
‘Infatuated’ Teen Stabs Single Mother More Than 40 Times After Sneaking Into Her Room
In a peaceful community where many residents didn’t lock their front doors, the brutal murder of a 34-year-old divorced single mom sent shockwaves of terror. In the early morning hours of March 6, 2002, Cherie Gillson was stabbed to death in the bedroom of her Eureka, Illinois home. She was discovered by her 9-year-old son, Coty, who called his school when he was unable to reach 911, according to “Sleeping with Death,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen.
Dad Wanting to Charge Son for Honeymooning in Family Cabin Slammed
One user commented, "It's your son! For his honeymoon! You're going to CHARGE YOUR SON?"
thebrag.com
Victorian man who violently kicked dog at COVID protests avoids jail
A Victorian man who violently kicked a dog “in self-defence” during Melbourne’s COVID protests has avoided jail time. Stipo Cicak appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today where he received a 12-month good behaviour bond for the vile incident, which Magistrate Peter Reardon called a “cowardly and unprovoked act”.
Neighbours mourning loss of boys, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart
Neighbours are mourning the loss of two 16-year-old boys who were fatally stabbed just a mile apart in south-east London.One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.Police investigating the stabbings are working to establish whether there is a link due to their proximity.Crime scenes remained in place at both locations on Sunday morning with police offices guarding the cordoned off areas.Everyone in the area has been mourning. It is very sad to lose a 16-year-old boyBamidele FolorunsoSeveral teenage boys laid flowers by the cordon in Titmuss...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
The search for a missing mother surfaces claims of her lover's 'life of deceit'
Marion Barter won plaudits for her warmth as an elementary school teacher, but in 1997 the 51-year-old mother-of-two became restless, quit her job, sold her house, and flew from Australia's beach-lined Gold Coast to start a new life in Europe.
Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
Family-of-seven forced to live in a tent due to rental crisis
A family of seven has revealed how they were forced to live in a tent after being booted from their home that needed repairs. Patricia Thompson took to the social media app TikTok to document the family’s struggles during Australia’s horrific rental crisis. The family needed to leave their home in August after the property was required to have much-needed repairs. In the time since, the family applied for homes between Nowra, on the NSW south coast, and the Victorian border. “We stayed in mum’s backyard for a bit, but in the end, her real estate didn’t want a big family staying there, so...
The Jewish Press
40 Week Pregnant EMT Delivers another Woman’s Baby
Last Thursday, Rachel Feld, who has been a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah for a little over a year, received an emergency notification from the group’s Dispatch and Command Center notifying her that she was near a medical emergency. Rachel, 40 weeks pregnant with three young children at home, knew she shouldn’t be responding to most medical emergencies in her condition, but when she realized the emergency was a woman in active labor, she dropped everything and left for the woman’s address.
BBC
Sarm Heslop: Mum of missing woman 'suffering deeply'
The mother of a woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands says her continued requests to the island's police remain unanswered. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, was reported missing by Ryan Bane from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021. Mrs Street said she...
