Jim Isaacs
2d ago

As an OLD FAN from your 3 Y/O Shot on the Johnny Carson Show and through the years l have been one of your biggest Fan's.I truly WISH you WELL Playing in your HERO Match and looking forward to the PNC with your SON Charlie 😀 "YOU GOT THIS " Tiger 🐅

CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy reveals he, Tiger Woods contracted COVID-19 ahead of 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods made headlines this past summer at The 150th Open for two completely different reasons. In what was possibly Woods' last competitive stroll around the Old Course at St. Andrews, McIlroy ascended to the top of the leaderboard and went into the pivotal final round with a share of the lead. Yet just days before, the two were hardly feeling their best as McIlroy revealed in an interview with The Independent that the pair contracted COVID-19 in the lead-up to the final major championship of the year.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy on post-Open gripes to Erica: "I give her credit for listening!"

There were many takeaways from Rory McIlroy's interview with the Sunday Independent, chief of which was the revelation the Northern Irishman and Tiger Woods' Open preparations were hampered after they both contracted COVID19. Others included how McIlroy, 33, believed he had won the 150th Open Championship even when Cameron Smith...
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods

On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Injury Announcement

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge on Monday, citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The legendary golfer wrote in a Twitter statement that he's experienced difficulty walking, so the 46-year-old will bow out of his foundation's tournament. He'll "focus on my hosting duties" while aiming to return for The Match and PNC Championship next month.
Golf.com

Rules Guy: What is the penalty for using a tee in the drop area?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. What is the penalty for using a tee in the drop area? —Jeff Howerton, Evansville, Ind. Nowadays, justice is...
GolfWRX

Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf

One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
Golf.com

If you follow only 5 rules of golf etiquette, make them these 5 rules

I just picked up the game earlier this year and am still getting a handle on the rules of etiquette. What are the basics I should know so I don’t unintentionally embarrass myself or my playing partners?! — Chris S., Bend, Ore. Welcome to golf, Chris! We’re pleased...
Golf Digest

Hero World Challenge odds 2022: Tiger. Is. Back. (UPDATE: He's not back)

Call it an exhibition, call it a hit-and-giggle, call it whatever you want. As long as Tiger Woods is in the field, it's must-see television no matter the level of competition, the strength of field, or when and where the tournament is being played. Woods returns for the first time...
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: How one epic golf trip gave this former NHL enforcer the yips

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. Thanks to our newest sponsor Pinned Golf. Head to www.pinnedgolf.com and use code SUBPAR to get yourself a brand new rangefinder today for only $179.99!. Our friends at Linksoul apparel have...
Golf.com

A more consistent short game begins with your setup. Here’s how

A handy wedge game can cure many woes. No matter how bad your ball striking is on any given day, if you can wedge it close, you can erase tons of errors. Unfortunately for many recreational players, hitting wedges consistently is not a strong suit. And the biggest culprit for their struggles often comes in their setup.

