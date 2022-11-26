The surface low responsible for the weather we experienced yesterday and are having today is near Cleveland. Clouds are thick across the Great Lakes and southward in the colder temps aloft where thick stratus and stratocumulus decks are common. The SC thins out the further south you go. I would expect with more daytime heating, the clouds will thicken as far south as I-20. I guess there could be a sprinkle under all those thicker stratocumulus clouds this afternoon and even tonight. But the precipitation won’t amount to much. Fog will likely form tonight as winds die down across the areas that manage to stay mostly clear.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO