Douglas County, NE

Louisville man sentenced to two years in prison for motor vehicle homicide

OMAHA — A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to felony motor vehicle homicide in the death of a man from Weeping Water. Louis G. Geditz, of Louisville, was found guilty Monday. A judge ordered the prison sentence, to be followed by an 18-month probation period. Prosecutors dismissed four misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.
Two 13-year-olds arrested in connection with fatal shooting of another boy in Omaha

OMAHA — Omaha police have arrested two 13-year-old boys on suspicion of killing another teen in September. Monday, authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the slaying of Lenny Rodriguez. The boy, who already was in the Douglas County Youth Center on an unrelated charge, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those were the same charges faced by the 13-year-old whose arrest was announced Tuesday.
Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday. Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail. He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6. Kellogg was shot near...
