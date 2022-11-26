Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
OPS parent sues district and city of Omaha after child is hit by car in school crosswalk
An Omaha Public Schools parent is suing the district following an incident in 2020 when her son was hit by a car while crossing the street. Sara Mortensen filed the suit on Nov. 10 against the district, City of Omaha and driver Tanjeneia Bass, who was not at fault in the incident, according to police reports.
Defense attorney argues Garcia should face resentencing trial in Omaha killings
The Nebraska Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether a former Indiana doctor on death row for the revenge killings of four people in Omaha — including an 11-year-old boy — should be resentenced because of errors the first time around. Jeff Pickens, chief counsel for the Nebraska...
Louisville man sentenced to two years in prison for motor vehicle homicide
OMAHA — A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to felony motor vehicle homicide in the death of a man from Weeping Water. Louis G. Geditz, of Louisville, was found guilty Monday. A judge ordered the prison sentence, to be followed by an 18-month probation period. Prosecutors dismissed four misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.
Two 13-year-olds arrested in connection with fatal shooting of another boy in Omaha
OMAHA — Omaha police have arrested two 13-year-old boys on suspicion of killing another teen in September. Monday, authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the slaying of Lenny Rodriguez. The boy, who already was in the Douglas County Youth Center on an unrelated charge, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those were the same charges faced by the 13-year-old whose arrest was announced Tuesday.
Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday. Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail. He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6. Kellogg was shot near...
