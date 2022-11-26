OMAHA — Omaha police have arrested two 13-year-old boys on suspicion of killing another teen in September. Monday, authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the slaying of Lenny Rodriguez. The boy, who already was in the Douglas County Youth Center on an unrelated charge, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those were the same charges faced by the 13-year-old whose arrest was announced Tuesday.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO