ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Louisville Cardinals college football

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

In the regular season college football finale, the Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Louisville Cardinals in the annual Governor’s Cup game at 3 p.m. at Kroger Field on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Follow the dedicated Twitter feed below. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTBc6_0jOSPe6J00
Kentucky’s Christopher Rodriguez carries the ball against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

College football on television on Saturday (Nov. 26)

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Louisville football preview

One trend says Louisville football will beat Kentucky in this year’s Governor’s Cup

Kentucky vs. Louisville predictions: Can Kentucky keep hold of the Governor’s Cup?

How Kentucky and No. 25 Louisville match up — with a game prediction

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rich Scangarello fired by Kentucky after 1 season in Lexington

Rich Scangarello was supposed to lead Kentucky’s offense to a chance at fighting for a SEC Championship berth. At the beginning of the season, many thought it would be Kentucky and Georgia facing off for the honor in the East, not Georgia and Tennessee. The Wildcats defense needed some...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
548
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy