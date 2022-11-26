Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Louisville Cardinals college football

In the regular season college football finale, the Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Louisville Cardinals in the annual Governor’s Cup game at 3 p.m. at Kroger Field on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Follow the dedicated Twitter feed below. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv .

Kentucky’s Christopher Rodriguez carries the ball against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

College football on television on Saturday (Nov. 26)

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Louisville football preview

One trend says Louisville football will beat Kentucky in this year’s Governor’s Cup

Kentucky vs. Louisville predictions: Can Kentucky keep hold of the Governor’s Cup?

How Kentucky and No. 25 Louisville match up — with a game prediction