Patrice Bergeron Remains One Of NHL’s Most Underrated Players

Patrice Bergeron has five Selke Trophiesrds, is a Stanley Cup champion and a three-time All-Star. Yet somehow, he remains one of the most underrated players in the NHL. The five Selkes are an NHL record Bergeron set with his latest win for the 2021-22 season. He’s constantly named a finalist and even though he’s not always on the highlight reel like Connor McDavid, Bergeron is one of the NHL’s most complete players — and has been for several years.
Bruins Notes: Taylor Hall’s ‘Championship-Type Hockey’ Plays Show Growth

BOSTON — The two goals Taylor Hall delivered Tuesday night for the Boston Bruins were essential. But that’s not all Hall contributed. His ability to do the little things, whether crashing the net or blocking a shot, severed important as well in Boston’s 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning to keep the Bruins undefeated at 13-0-0 on their home ice this season.
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Steps Up To Keep Boston Perfect At Home

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins pulled off another narrow win in front of their home fans on Tuesday night by taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-1, at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improved to 19-3-0, while staying perfect on home ice with a 13-0-0 mark. The Lightning fell to 13-8-1.
Charlie McAvoy Returned To Game After Taking Puck To Face

Charlie McAvoy bounced back after having to leave the game early on. The Boston Bruins walked away with a 3-1 victory at home over the Tampa Bay Lightning. McAvoy left the game in the first period but was able to come back and finish out the game. For more, check...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings

The Bruins continue their tough stretch of a schedule Tuesday night when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to town. Boston looks to extend its home winning streak to start the season after making history at TD Garden in a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Black Friday. The Bolts, meanwhile, have won their last two games with their latest loss coming against the Bruins on Nov. 21.
Relive David Pastrnak’s Black Friday OT Winner Vs. Hurricanes

David Pastrnak helped give the Boston Bruins a big win Friday. The Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes to get back on the winning track. Pastrnak’s overtime goal was his 14th of the season and gave Boston a 3-2 victory. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game...
How Bruins’ Derek Forbort Felt In Return From Finger Surgery

The Boston Bruins came out with a narrow victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. And though it was far from an easy game, some players enjoyed the win more than others. Derek Forbort was immediately thrown into the fire against Tampa Bay, logging 19:15 of ice time in...
Jeremy Swayman Fends Off Lightning Surge As Bruins Win 3-1

Jeremy Swayman came up big for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Boston defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 3-1 to improve their record to 19-3-0. Swayman made 27 saves, to help push his team to yet another victory. For more, check out the “Save of the Game”...
Steven Stamkos Chasing 1,000 Points As Lightning Face Bruins

Steven Stamkos is chasing history. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Stamkos is two points away from 1,000 career points. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
