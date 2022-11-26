Read full article on original website
Watch the Adorable Moment Dog Meets a Friendly Humpback Whale
"This is the first time he has really gotten up close and personal with a whale!" a spokesperson for the Monterey Bay Whale Watch told Newsweek.
Kitesurfer Runs Into A Humpback Whale Off The Coast Of California
There’s extreme, then there’s kiteboarding over a whale, extreme. Kiteboarding is exactly what it sounds like. An adrenaline junkies game that involves a board and you holding onto a kite for dear life as it pulls you across the top of the water as fast as the wind will take you.
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
WATCH: Killer Whales Sink a Boat Full of Fishermen After Launching ‘Organized Attack’
Last week, a group of fishermen had a brush with death when they were attacked by killer whales off the coast of Portugal. When the French boat was sailing north of Porto, it was surrounded by a pod of orcas. They attacked the boat, causing it to fill with water and sink into the ocean. The terrifying viral video was shared on Youtube.
Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia
A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
Scuba Diver Captures Rare Encounter with a Giant Pacific Octopus, Hug Ensues
Scuba diver Andrea Humphrey is no stranger to aquatic life, but her most recent encounter with a giant Pacific octopus was unexpected to say the least. It happened in the 3-meter (9.8-foot) water off Vancouver’s Campbell River and as she went in for photos, the creature just started crawling closer for a friendly greeting.
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Did climate change really kill billions of snow crabs in Alaska? Here’s what experts say
Fisheries managers, biologists say snow crab’s decline from climate change. Fishers, experts blame fishing practices like trawling bycatch.
Stranded whales in Eastham briefly refloated before turning back to shore
A group of six pilot whales became stranded on Monday. One calf reportedly died overnight. Rescue teams worked Tuesday to save a group of pilot whales that were stranded on a beach in Eastham the day before. Success appeared to be in hand Tuesday afternoon when most of the whales...
Diver Sandwiched by Two Humpback Whales
Chartered swimming with humpback whales is currently undergoing a 5 year trial. This trial began in 2016 and has allowed about 10k divers to experience diving with these magnificent whales without incident. I guess, if it is thinkable it is possible. One report indicates that others were injured as well....
'SharkGuard' reduces bycatch of endangered sharks, sea trials show
For sharks living in the open ocean, longline fishing is the number-one threat, with an estimated 20 million pelagic sharks caught annually by fishers looking for tuna and other desired species. Now, a new study reported in Current Biology on November 21 shows that a new technology, known as SharkGuard, could allow longline fishing to continue while reversing the dramatic decline of endangered sharks around the world.
Rescue operations paused for several pilot whales stranded on Massachusetts beach
Five pilot whales that were stranded on a Massachusetts beach have been returned to the ocean, but they may still be in peril, according to experts. Conservationists from the International Fund for Animal Welfare's Marine Mammal Rescue and Research team were sent to Sunken Meadow Beach in Eastham, Massachusetts, Monday night after six live pilot whales were spotted swimming close to shore around 4:45 p.m. ET, just after dark, Stacey Hedman, communications director for the research center, told ABC News.
Noisy ships are sending beluga whales into a tailspin
Beluga whales are incredibly sensitive to noise. Social animals that live in the Arctic, belugas use their keen sense of hearing to communicate over long distances, find prey, and elude crafty predators like killer whales. But all is not quiet on the Arctic front. As the Arctic warms and the ice melts, ship traffic is on the rise, suffusing these once-tranquil waters with the throbbing thrum of propellers and engines.
THAT’S SO RANDOM: WHERE ARE THE CRABS?
Ever since October of 2022, the Bering Sea (located between Russia and Alaska) has seen over 11 billion of its Alaska Snow Crabs go missing. An annual tradition in Alaska has been fishing for snow crabs, which started in the 1950s. With the recent disappearance of the ten-legged crabs, the decades-old event had to be canceled for the first time in history.
Whole Foods ends sale of Maine lobster, fishermen respond
Whole Foods has announced it will no longer sell Maine lobster in its stores around the country. The company, which is owned by Amazon, cited decisions by two sustainability organizations to take away endorsements of the U.S. lobster fishing industry, The Associated Press reported. Maine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch...
Maine lobsterman urges Whole Foods to 'do more homework' before pulling lobsters from stores over rare whale
A Maine fisherman slammed Whole Foods' decision to stop selling Maine lobsters in its stores nationwide over environmental concerns involving the right whale.
