Hawaii State

natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia

A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
techeblog.com

Scuba Diver Captures Rare Encounter with a Giant Pacific Octopus, Hug Ensues

Scuba diver Andrea Humphrey is no stranger to aquatic life, but her most recent encounter with a giant Pacific octopus was unexpected to say the least. It happened in the 3-meter (9.8-foot) water off Vancouver’s Campbell River and as she went in for photos, the creature just started crawling closer for a friendly greeting.
forscubadivers.com

Diver Sandwiched by Two Humpback Whales

Chartered swimming with humpback whales is currently undergoing a 5 year trial. This trial began in 2016 and has allowed about 10k divers to experience diving with these magnificent whales without incident. I guess, if it is thinkable it is possible. One report indicates that others were injured as well....
Phys.org

'SharkGuard' reduces bycatch of endangered sharks, sea trials show

For sharks living in the open ocean, longline fishing is the number-one threat, with an estimated 20 million pelagic sharks caught annually by fishers looking for tuna and other desired species. Now, a new study reported in Current Biology on November 21 shows that a new technology, known as SharkGuard, could allow longline fishing to continue while reversing the dramatic decline of endangered sharks around the world.
AOL Corp

Rescue operations paused for several pilot whales stranded on Massachusetts beach

Five pilot whales that were stranded on a Massachusetts beach have been returned to the ocean, but they may still be in peril, according to experts. Conservationists from the International Fund for Animal Welfare's Marine Mammal Rescue and Research team were sent to Sunken Meadow Beach in Eastham, Massachusetts, Monday night after six live pilot whales were spotted swimming close to shore around 4:45 p.m. ET, just after dark, Stacey Hedman, communications director for the research center, told ABC News.
EASTHAM, MA
Crosscut

Noisy ships are sending beluga whales into a tailspin

Beluga whales are incredibly sensitive to noise. Social animals that live in the Arctic, belugas use their keen sense of hearing to communicate over long distances, find prey, and elude crafty predators like killer whales. But all is not quiet on the Arctic front. As the Arctic warms and the ice melts, ship traffic is on the rise, suffusing these once-tranquil waters with the throbbing thrum of propellers and engines.
phsprowl.com

THAT’S SO RANDOM: WHERE ARE THE CRABS?

Ever since October of 2022, the Bering Sea (located between Russia and Alaska) has seen over 11 billion of its Alaska Snow Crabs go missing. An annual tradition in Alaska has been fishing for snow crabs, which started in the 1950s. With the recent disappearance of the ten-legged crabs, the decades-old event had to be canceled for the first time in history.
ALASKA STATE
KRMG

Whole Foods ends sale of Maine lobster, fishermen respond

Whole Foods has announced it will no longer sell Maine lobster in its stores around the country. The company, which is owned by Amazon, cited decisions by two sustainability organizations to take away endorsements of the U.S. lobster fishing industry, The Associated Press reported. Maine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch...
MAINE STATE

