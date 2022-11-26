Read full article on original website
Russian lawmakers approve Kudrin exit, paving way for Yandex move
MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The upper chamber of Russia's parliament approved the resignation of Alexei Kudrin as head of the Audit Chamber on Wednesday, paving the way for him to take up a potential role at Russian technology giant Yandex (YNDX.O).
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed confiscating Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, exploring legal options with the EU's partners to compensate Kyiv for damage to the country.
Benzinga
Chinese President, Who Guided China Into Global Market After Tiananmen Crackdown, Dies At 96
Xi Jinping’s Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way ‘To Protect Our People’s Lives’. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the government said in a letter with “profound grief.”
NATO seeks to shore up Russia's neighbours as Moscow attacks Ukraine on multiple fronts
KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were trying to advance in the northeast and east and "planning something" in the south, while NATO sought on Wednesday to reassure other countries that fear destabilisation from Moscow.
Russian Oligarch’s Cousin Funneled Cash to N.Y. Politician
The cousin and cash handler for one of Russia’s most notorious oligarchs poured tens of thousands of dollars into electing a newly minted congressman-elect who called Ukraine’s government “a totalitarian regime.”Republican George Devolder-Santos vanquished Democrat Robert Zimmerman this month in the race for a House seat covering parts of Long Island and the New York City borough of Queens—riding a red wave that swept the Empire State this cycle, and washing away two decades of Democratic dominance in the district. Devolder-Santos had long courted conservative media attention by presenting himself as a “walking, living, breathing contradiction”—a gay Latino millennial born...
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces."
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea's air force scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered the country's air defense identification zone without notice Wednesday, defense officials said.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia; EU plans to set up war crimes court
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; EU makes plans to hold those committing war crimes to account
WVNews
Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid
KYIV (AP) — Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes on Monday and warned of the possibility for a new round of evacuations from the capital during a relative lull from the airstrikes on energy facilities and other key infrastructure in recent weeks. In the West, meanwhile, preparations were stepped...
WVNews
NATO seeks to ease war impact on Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova
BUCHAREST (AP) — NATO turned its attention on Wednesday to three countries shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova — as the military alliance struggles to extend its security umbrella across Europe. At talks in Romania, the foreign ministers of the three...
A Chinese town appears to be enlisting 10-year-old kids to police their neighbors and make them follow zero-COVID rules
The tweens are being asked to show up for three-hour shifts in red scarves, reminiscent of the Communist Party's paramilitary Red Guards.
EU rules would stop practices seen at crypto exchange FTX, says European Commission
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The "questionable practices" at now collapsed crypto exchange FTX would not have been allowed to happen under European Union rules now being finalised, a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday.
WVNews
Biden's economic agenda needs an overhaul
Presidential administrations never stay the same from beginning to end. Top personnel come and go for various reasons, and we seem to be seeing that now with the Joe Biden administration. Bloomberg News recently reported that the White House’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is expected to depart next year...
Syria receives cholera vaccines ahead of inoculation drive
Syria has received two million doses of cholera vaccines, the first to reach the war-torn country during a monthslong outbreak
