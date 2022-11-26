Check out these things to do in San Angelo

NOV. 29

SOCIAL CLUB: The Angelo Women's Social Club will meet to play Bridge at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Main Street Cafe in the Baptist Retirement Community at 903 North Main. Dutch treat lunch. Beginners are welcome. Information: 512-217-9780.

DEC. 1

PTSD GROUP for Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan and first responders is set for 6-7 p.m. at 202 Henry O. Flipper St. "The All Veterans Council of Tom Green County and the Col Michael Rader DAV Chapter 237 recognizes the need and feels that Veterans and first responders now more than ever need support," according to the event listing.

20TH ANNUAL TREE OF ANGELS is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3 S. Randolph St. Family and friends of victims and survivors of violent crimes are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree. Ornaments will be available if you don't have one.

DEC. 3

BOOK SALE sponsored by Tom Green County Library will be held in the basement of Stephens Central Library from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A sealed closed bid auction will also be held during this sale.

PAINTBRUSH ALLEY MARKET DAYS is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a free event with Santa, the Grinch, a performance by the San Angelo Symphony's Music In Literature, live music and more.

CHILDREN'S STORY TIME with Joe begins at 11 a.m. at Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St. People can also view on the store's Facebook page.