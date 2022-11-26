Solar farm completed near San Angelo, touted as $200M investment

A new solar farm completed this month near San Angelo is being touted as a $200,000,000 capital investment with over 447,000 solar panels.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the 160-MW Concho Valley Solar (CVS) project, a joint development between Merit SI and Korea Midland Power Company (KOMIPO) America.

"With much persistence, diligence and teamwork, the Chamber partnered with Merit SI, KOMIPO, Primoris Services Corporation, Bradley Construction Management, the Tom Green County Commissioners, and other important entities in structuring this capital investment in Tom Green County to become a reality," reads a news release from the Chamber.

The solar farm, located south of San Angelo, near U.S. Highway 277 and Ratliff Road, features over 447,000 solar panels that will introduce energy straight into the Texas grid, helping provide power across the entire state, the release stated.

"This project will serve as a revenue generator for Tom Green County and Wall ISD as a high-value taxable asset for its 30-year plus planned lifespan," according to the release.

In attendance at the ribbon cutting were land owner Allen Gully, County Judge Steve Floyd, Ho Tae Lee, Vice President of KOMIPO, Mark Zeni, COO of Merit SI, Andrew Shetter, CVS Project Manager of Construction with Primoris, Jonathan Cheng, Royal Bank of Canada, Karin Kuyenkendall with the Office of U.S. Rep. August Pfluger and District Director Laura Lewis from the office of State Sen. Charles Perry.