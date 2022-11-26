ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Our senators should lift children out of poverty this Christmas

By Readers' Forum
 3 days ago
The child tax credit helped countless children receive the resources they needed to thrive. Our senators should bring it back. | Adobe.com

Stories of struggle and success color my volunteer work helping people to help themselves. I’ve talked to women like Sarah, who escaped a horribly abusive marriage. But after breaking free of the abuse, she found that even a full-time job couldn’t pay the bills, let alone cover payments for the child care that allowed her to work. She credits the child tax credit with helping her to feed and clothe her son. Today she is studying neuroscience at Stanford University, seeking a better life for her family, and she still needs the child tax credit to make ends meet.

Many innocent children need the child tax credit in order to be satisfactorily clothed and fed. In fact, child poverty dropped 46% when the credit was expanded last year. The child tax credit even helped more parents to work, providing adequate money to cover child care and transportation costs.

Unfortunately, the expansion expired in December 2021, casting many kids back into destitution. But Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee can help reinstate the improvements that helped so many kids by asking Senate leadership to prioritize expanding child tax credit before the end of the year.

Lifting children from poverty would be a wonderful Christmas gift!

Georgia Platts

South Jordan

Comments / 15

James Weston
3d ago

Uh no. To do that is socialism. Its not the governments job so squander taxpayer dollars on poor kids. Thats the parents job. If I wanted to pay for kids, I would have had some of my own. No thanks.

Reply
17
Michelle Ritchie
3d ago

Don't have kids if you can't afford to take care of them!! It's your responsibility to raise your children dont expect the government to support you with my taxes!!!

Reply
12
CLW
2d ago

I understand SOMETIMES people fall upon hard times . That being said it’s YOUR JOB to take care of and provide for your children . The government pays for NOTHING the taxpayers pay .

Reply
4
