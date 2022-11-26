ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Save up to 60% at the Tory Burch Black Friday sale—shop purses, watches and more

By Amina Khan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejZPd_0jOSOpof00
Save up to 60% at the Tory Burch Black Friday sale—shop purses, watches and more Reviewed/Tory Burch

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you're anything like us, you're still Black Friday shopping . The deals show no signs of slowing down ahead of Cyber Monday and we found one of the most fashionable sales to shop right now. Tory Burch is offering up to 60% off during its Black Friday sale with an extra 30% off select styles now through Tuesday, November 29 .

Shop the Tory Burch Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

There are tons of stellar Black Friday deals available right now, including the Tory Burch Mini Ella Shearling tote . To save you from having to crunch the numbers yourself, you can take the tote bag home for $244—that's 30% off the retail price of $348 for a savings of $104, making this a tempting deal to snag before it sells out.

Shopping for a new watch? This Tory Burch Two Tone Robinson Watch is on sale for $207 today—that's 30% off the usual retail price of $295. It makes a great gift to give this holiday season or a special gift for yourself! Find more deals on Tory Burch fashion below!

Black Friday 2022: The best 300+ Black Friday deals you can still shop

Where should you shop this weekend? The guide to the best ongoing Black Friday sales

Shop the best Tory Burch Black Friday deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXi9k_0jOSOpof00
Shop the Tory Burch Black Friday sale on purses, watches and more—happening now. Tory Burch / Reviewed

Shop Black Friday Deals at Tory Burch

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save up to 60% at the Tory Burch Black Friday sale—shop purses, watches and more

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on slippers, slides, boots and more

Black Friday is back, with brilliant bargains and deals not to be missed. Landing on the last Friday of November, the shopping extravaganza delivers cut-price offers across major brands from Apple to Zara, Lego and more. Plus there will of course be offers on beauty, tech and home appliances. The event offers an opportunity to save cash on pricier items in perfect time for Christmas. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out the discounts we’re expecting from The White Company, Dyson and Jo Malone, and stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.Follow live: The best early...
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Before It’s Over

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Cyber Monday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store running a massive Cyber Monday sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Related: Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Cyber Monday deals from Nordstrom below. Just be sure to act fast; most of...
The Independent

John Lewis Cyber Monday sale 2022: Best deals on laptops, headphones, beauty and more

Cyber Monday is here –marking the last day of the November sales bonanza which began as Black Friday – with deals to snap up from big-name brands like The White Company, Apple, Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Pandora, Nintendo and Hotel Chocolat.Perfectly timed if you’re looking to save some money on Christmas shopping, the annual sales extravaganza is serving up massive deals across all shopping sections, from home appliances and tech to TVs, laptops, gaming, beauty, fashion and toys. Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsOur expert shopping team here at IndyBest is on hand to keep you posted on all thebest...
NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one — get it while it's still available

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items even after Black Friday has ended, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. You can even find deals on products that are rarely on sale—like gadgets from Apple. In fact, the Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever. Another favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
SheKnows

The Giant 42-Count Holiday Cookie Tray at Costco is Back & It's Only $10

If you’re ever pressed for time — or have trouble thinking of ideas — when it comes to bringing a dessert to a Christmas or holiday party, Costco has your back. The wholesale store is blessing us yet again with their giant, fan-favorite Holiday Cookie Tray.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤 Hi, I’m Laura! (@costcohotfinds) The highly anticipated cookie tray recently made its reappearance at Costco. The huge package of freshly baked cookies can be found in the...
In Style

Tory Burch's Blowout Cyber Monday Sale Has Designer Bags and Celeb-Loved Apparel for Up to 75% Off

This winter is bringing out my preppy side, with gift-inspired bows clipped into my hair, a J.Crew package on its way to my door, and Gossip Girl returning to TV. While the style might illicit images of button-downs and plaid skirts, ballet flats, and headbands, it has evolved since our last mid-2010’s Pinterest posts, incorporating bold colors and unique prints into timeless designs. And few brands are doing it better than Tory Burch, which just added new styles to its unbeatable Cyber Monday sale that includes famous bags and celebrity-approved apparel.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Variety

The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday. In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

693K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy