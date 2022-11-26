Read full article on original website
Equilla Rebecca Myers Bell, 71
Morrison, Tenn. resident and Martin, Ky. native Equilla Rebecca Myers Bell, 71, was born March 8, 1951 and died November 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following a brief illness. A homemaker and member of West Side Baptist Church, she was the daughter of the late Marion...
Lynda Ann Evans, 80
Lynda Ann Evans, 80, of Tracy City, passed away Nov. 20, 2022. A Memorial Service was held Nov. 23 at Cumberland Funeral Home – Foster and Lay Chapel in Tracy City with Bro. Claude Hoback and Bro. Kyle Floyd officiating.
Frank Emmett Clay, 88
Frank Emmett Clay, 88, of Pelham passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt. He is preceded in death by his daughters Susan Elizabeth Bergin and Jennifer Margaret Burnett. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 12 to 5 p.m. in the Cumberland Funeral Home...
Perfect Attendance recognized at TCE
Tracy City Elementary School celebrated and recognized its students for achieving Perfect Attendance. Pictured are pre-kindergarten students who did not miss a day in October. Pictured are the kindergarten through eighth grade students who achieved Perfect Attendance in October.
Grundy County Basketball
GCHS boys’ basketball rolls to wins over Boyd Christian, Whitwell. The Yellow Jackets dominated in a rare doubleheader last Thursday, winning 92-35 at home over Boyd Christian and 79-38 at Whitwell.
Inaugural WOA Tournament raises funds for GCHS golf program
The inaugural Whiskey Outdoor Adventures Fall Classic golf tournament was held last Saturday. Seventy percent of the proceeds was given to the Grundy County golf team. Trey Foster, Robbie Miller and Kevin Freebie Brown placed first in the competition. In second place were Dylan Mooney, Tyler Dewayne Anderson and Hunter Condra. Jake Mansfield, Steve Mansfield and Tommy Hughes placed third in the contest.
