WATERLOO, Ill. — There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837. “We just felt that it was time to cut it off. Our crowds are getting very large. We have over 14,000 people registered,” said Carrie Phelps, 7th grade teacher at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. “We will likely be taking new registrations until next Tuesday. It is unlikely that our jackpot will reach $1 million tonight, and we will not know the next jackpot until drawing night.”

WATERLOO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO