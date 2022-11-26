Read full article on original website
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
STAT WATCH: Tennessee offense leads nation in yards, scoring
Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force were first in the other major offensive categories. The Volunteers’ 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game. Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game. Team defensive leaders are Georgia in scoring (11.3 points per game) and rushing (79.4 yards per game), Air Force in total yards (256.4 per game) and Texas A&M in passing (156.2 ypg).
Just In: Tennessee's CFB Playoff Ranking Revealed After Conclusion of Regular Season
The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking has been revealed after the final week of the regular season. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances two weeks ago, the Vols dropped five spots to Number 10. However, after a wild weekend ...
thunder1320.com
David Wayne Williams
David Wayne Williams, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, at the age of 41. No services are scheduled at this time. A native of Arcadia, Florida, he was the son of Barry and Shelia Williams of Manchester. He enjoyed...
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch issued for the Valley
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some...
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
Report card evaluates performance of Tennessee schools, districts
The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released its annual State Report Card, offering a detailed look at individual schools, school districts and statewide education performance.
thunder1320.com
Mary L. Reynolds
Mary L. Reynolds, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 92. No services are scheduled. A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lucille Buchanon Smith. Mrs. Reynolds enjoyed square dancing and flower gardening.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
thunder1320.com
Carylon Addline Vann Jones
Carylon Addline Vann Jones passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 28, 2022. She was born May 3, 1939, in Coffee County and lived here all her life. She loved flowers, chickens and gardening. Mrs. Carylon is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Nannie Vann, her...
thunder1320.com
Thomas “Clifton” Webb
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas “Clifton” Webb, age 86 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00pm on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Webb passed from this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his residence in Manchester, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Lanes open on State Route 72 after wreck in Loudon County
Loudon County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
insideofknoxville.com
Knoxville’s First Moonshine Distillery, Drop Zone Distillery; Open for Business (And Headed to Kerns Bakery!)
(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) Step into Drop Zone Distillery and you will instantly understand its name and a bit more about it’s owner. Rod Parton served 8 years in the Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne division and he is also a Gulf War Veteran, reaching the rank of sergeant before the end of his military career. He spent 28 years in law enforcement and 3 years as a fireman on the dive and recovery team in Blount County. In his company’s logo, you will see his commitment to the servicemen and women he still honors.
wgnsradio.com
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
WATE
Infant, 3 others injured in fire
The American Eagle Foundation is hoping people will support it as it continues to grow and move into its Project Eagle Headquarters. One of the many nonprofits on Giving Tuesday looking for donations is Young Williams Animal Center. Knoxville Greyhound location moves. Greyhound has yet again changed its drop-off location...
WTVCFOX
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
1450wlaf.com
No injuries in tip over wreck Monday afternoon
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A big tandem dump truck tipped over just off the four lane this afternoon. No one was injured. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/28/2022-1:30PM-PHOTO COURTESY OF EMA DIRECTOR JAY MUNCY)
