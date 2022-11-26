Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss
Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game
When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Team Has 'Lost Confidence' In Their Starting Quarterback
You know things are going poorly for you when you get the dreaded "loss of confidence" report. The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week. The AFC East franchise will be starting Mike White on Sunday afternoon. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the franchise...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Denver Broncos remaining schedule for 2022 season
After a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, the Denver Broncos will now go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Here’s a look at the team’s remaining schedule for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
Rams coach Sean McVay takes a shot to jaw from his own player
Seattle’s division rival, the Los Angeles Rams are in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for a Week 12 showdown. However, coming away with a win might not be among their top priorities at the moment. A potentially scary scene unfolded on the sideline as head coach Sean...
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0