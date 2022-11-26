ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game

When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game

The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy