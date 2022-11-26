ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HUGE Savings on Preschool Toys!

Today only, Amazon is offering HUGE savings on Preschool Toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Melissa & Doug Created By Me! Paint & Decorate Your Own Wooden Magnets Craft Kit for just $12.99!. Get this Play Circle by Battat – Mighty Tidy Sweeping Set for just...
Wrangler 4-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set only $73 shipped!

Walmart has this Wrangler 4 Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set for just $73 shipped right now!. This set includes a 25” checked suitcase, 20” rolling carry-on, and a 12” packing cube on top of a 15” larger packing cube to suit your organizational needs. Choose from four color options.
Reebok Backpacks only $10!

Need a new backpack? This is a great deal at Walmart!. Walmart has Reebok Backpacks for just $10 right now!. There are lots of styles and colors to choose from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent, 107 Loads only $5.24 shipped!

If you need to stock up on laundry detergent, don’t miss this deal!. Amazon has this Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear, 107 Loads Liquid Laundry Detergent, 144.5 Fl oz for just $5.24 shipped when you clip the $2.83 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!
Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life Flannel Button-Down Shirts only $13.99 at Kohl’s!

This is a great deal on these highly rated Men’s Flannel Shirts!. Kohl’s has these Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life Flannel Button-Down Shirts for just $13.99 when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout!. There are over 20 different color options. Choose free in-store pickup to...
HOT Deals on Crayola, Hape, and more!

Amazon is offering some HOT deals on Crayola, Hape and more! Here are a few we spotted…. Get this Crayola Washable Finger Paint (6ct) for just $13.99!. Get this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Pink for just $17.49!. Get this Klutz Make Your Own Bath Bombs Activity Kit for just...
Women’s Sofia Pullover for $20.99 shipped!

Jane has this Women’s Sofia Pullover on sale for $20.99 shipped right now! Choose from three colors in sizes XS-XL. This pullover gets great reviews and looks super comfy!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals...
Mini Coffee Keychains for $9.99 shipped!

These Mini Coffee Keychains are such a cute gift idea!. Get these Mini Coffee Keychains for $9.99 shipped right now! Choose from six styles. These are such a fun gift idea or stocking stuffer for pre-teens, teens, or any Starbucks lover!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane...
Christmas Light Dog Tees for $19.99 shipped!

Jane has these Christmas Light Dog Tees for just $19.99 shipped right now! Choose from 35 different breeds of dogs. If you know someone who has a dog, this might be a fun gift idea!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane...
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals only $59.99!

Love Birks? This is a chance to score them for under $60!. Zulily has Birkenstock Arizona Sandals on sale for just $59.99 right now!. This is such a hot deal and sizes will sell out fast. Choose from several color options. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping...
Old Navy: Men’s Long Sleeved Henley Tees only $12 today!

This is a great deal on these men’s henley tees!. Today only, Old Navy has Men’s Long Sleeved Henley T-Shirts for just $12! There are several color options. (And don’t forget you can get a FREE $15 purchase after cash back at Old Navy right now!!) Choose...
LEGO Super Mario Lakitu Sky World Expansion Set only $20.99!

This is a really great deal and won’t last long. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
LEGO Christmas Penguin for just $11.99 with free Prime shipping!

This is a great deal on the LEGO Christmas Penguin!. Looking for a budget-friendly LEGO gift? Amazon has this LEGO Christmas Penguin on sale for $11.99 right now! This has never dropped in price, so it’s a great deal!. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to...
Up to 50% off Hydro Flask Bottles and more + Free Shipping!

Love Hydro Flask? This is a great deal on their bottles and more!. Tilly’s is offering up to 50% off Hydro Flask Bottles and more today! Plus, shipping is free on all orders!. Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Hydro Flask 20 oz Kids Wide Mouth...
Stock up on Household Essentials!

Amazon is having a sale on Household Essentials right now! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap, 3 pack for just $9.61 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get this Seventh Generation Dish Soap Liquid, Fresh Lavender Scent, 19 fl oz,...
Family Christmas PJs only $9.99 shipped!

Jane has these Family Christmas PJs for just $9.99 shipped right now!. These are so cute and there are 11 fun designs to choose from. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
HUGE Sale on Family & Strategy Games!

As part of their Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is having a huge sale on Family & Strategy Games! Here are some games you can get…. Get this Catan Board Game for just $29.97 shipped!. Get this Dutch Blitz: The Original Fast Paced Card Game for just $7.99!. Get this Splendor...
Play-Doh Advent Calendar only $10.99!

This Play-Doh Advent Calendar looks like so much fun!. Amazon has this Play-Doh Advent Calendar for just $10.99 right now!. Each door hides a 1-ounce can of red, green, blue, white, and more. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day...

