WVNews
'Greater Elkins' area to be home to 4th Ascend West Virginia class
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The “greater Elkins” area will be home to the fourth class of the Ascend West Virginia program, officials announced Tuesday. Following classes in Morgantown, Lewisburg and a planned class in the Eastern Panhandle, Elkins and the surrounding communities in Randolph County are the latest addition to the remote worker program, according to Brad D. Smith.
WVNews
Permanent StoryWalk signs poised to come to Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Park trail
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — An influx in donations since this summer is setting the stage for a year-round Bridgeport StoryWalk along the Bridgeport City Park Trail in 2023. “We have secured all the money we need for the project — roughly $5,200,” Project Director Melanie Groves said. “We’ll...
WVNews
Virginia Furnace is 168 years old
ALBRIGHT — The Virginia Furnace, also known as Muddy Creek Furnace and Josephine Furnace, is a historic water-powered blast furnace and national historic district located just three miles north of Albright on W.Va. 26. The furnace remained in operation until the 1890s, and was the last charcoal iron furnace...
WVNews
Three perish in wreck in Weston over holiday
Three individuals perished in a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday, November 26. The accident occurred in Weston at an intersection commonly called the “narrows.”
WVNews
GFWC Bridgeport (West Virginia) Juniors look to restart philanthropic efforts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Many of the GFWC Bridgeport Junior Women’s Club’s regular outreach efforts have stalled during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but new leadership hopes to get members back on track. “The last couple years, we’ve cut back on our...
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, names new communications director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown has hired a new director of communications. Drew Bailey will take over the role on Dec. 5, the city announced on Tuesday.
WVNews
Christmas parades described as "best yet"
Both Weston and Jane Lew hosted their annual Christmas parades recently, and both parades have been described by several spectators as the best ones yet. Weston held its parade on Friday, November 25, and Jane Lew held its parade on Sunday, November 27.
WVNews
New ministry leaders learning their path at Centerbranch Church School of Ministry in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hopeful ministers from around the country are studying this year at Centerbranch School of Ministry. Pastor Christina Francis, school director and Centerbranch Church’s discipleship pastor, said post-high school students considering a full-time ministry career are encouraged to apply for the school — which offers associate, bachelor or doctoral courses. The school is affiliated with West Virginia Christian University and Rhema Bible Training College and developed with a curriculum including leadership and servanthood training and hands-on ministry.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Used book sale, Bridgeport Public Library. Weekdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Buy a bag of books or music CDs for $3. 304-842-8248.
WVNews
Lewis County Community Calendar
Public ice skating located at Holt Community Square on Main Avenue. $3 suggested contribution. 30 min. time limit may be imposed if high demand.
WVNews
Bridgeport City Council and department heads review goals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council on Tuesday continued strategic planning in a second work session with department heads. Several department heads presented their own goals, which included advancements in cybersecurity and threat preparedness, policy and ordinance updates and recreational projects. The directors of human resources, information...
WVNews
Seeing local success
The combination of Small Business Saturday and the opening of a couple new businesses in downtown Fairmont has Marion County officials excited about the future — and justifiably so. “I think we had an exceptional Small Business Saturday,” said Tina Shaw, Marion Chamber of Commerce president. “We had at...
WVNews
It's beginning to look a lot like….
….Christmas! And the sound of Jingle Bells rings in the air at my house. The last bite of pumpkin pie devoured and the fragrance of roasted, Thanksgiving turkey a happy memory, it’s time to celebrate Christmas. My daughter Alison and her family departed Fairmont on Sunday morning, bound for Indiana. I’ll see them again in less than a month. Mid-November until New Year is family time, as we take turns traveling “over the river and through the woods” to be together during the holidays. Hopefully, my Huntington son Ryan will join us at Christmas in Indiana (unless Marshall University cinches a bowl game, that is!)
WVNews
WVU studies gift giving
MORGANTOWN — Givers frequently struggle when it comes to choosing presents recipients really want, according to Julian Givi, a West Virginia University expert on gifting. “I always assumed people give to make recipients happy,” Givi said. “But that’s not the case. When we give gifts, we want to make the recipient happy and we want to make ourselves happy. The gift has to accomplish two goals that sometimes contrast, because givers and recipients often want different things out of a gift.”
WVNews
Mon Health PMH earns stroke ready certification
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center have earned advanced certification in stroke care, affirming their readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital have been awarded The...
WVNews
McGrew House Souper Taste of Christmas will be Sunday
KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society’s annual Soup Fund Raiser will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGrew House in Kingwood. This year, guests can choose from among 10 soups and will receive a variety of home-baked breads, cheese and crackers, all for the same price as last year — $8 per meal.
WVNews
Barrackville, West Virginia, Christmas in Our Town set for this weekend; MCPARC begins Christmas tree program
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, the Town of Barrackville will hold its popular Christmas in Our Town event for the first time in full since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission has begun its annual Christmas tree program. Christmas in Our...
WVNews
Rustic Barn offers holiday items
REEDSVILLE — Brittany Prince said her business, The Rustic Barn, started with the creation of one wreath. She had made a wreath for her home and posted it on Facebook. She started getting calls from friends who saw it and wanted one for themselves.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board holds public hearing, approves final reading of rate hike ordinance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board held a public hearing Tuesday on rate increases that will help fund an extensive project to replace water lines in the city that contain lead. The board then voted to approve the increases, which will take effect in January. Customers...
WVNews
Tree Lighting and Holiday Jazz Concert Planned at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, WV - Glenville State University will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 1 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library. The event will include a hot cocoa bar and music. Festivities will continue at 7:00 p.m. when the Glenville State University Jazz Band takes...
