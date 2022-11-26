ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

'Greater Elkins' area to be home to 4th Ascend West Virginia class

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The “greater Elkins” area will be home to the fourth class of the Ascend West Virginia program, officials announced Tuesday. Following classes in Morgantown, Lewisburg and a planned class in the Eastern Panhandle, Elkins and the surrounding communities in Randolph County are the latest addition to the remote worker program, according to Brad D. Smith.
ELKINS, WV
Virginia Furnace is 168 years old

ALBRIGHT — The Virginia Furnace, also known as Muddy Creek Furnace and Josephine Furnace, is a historic water-powered blast furnace and national historic district located just three miles north of Albright on W.Va. 26. The furnace remained in operation until the 1890s, and was the last charcoal iron furnace...
ALBRIGHT, WV
Three perish in wreck in Weston over holiday

Three individuals perished in a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday, November 26. The accident occurred in Weston at an intersection commonly called the “narrows.”
WESTON, WV
Christmas parades described as "best yet"

Both Weston and Jane Lew hosted their annual Christmas parades recently, and both parades have been described by several spectators as the best ones yet. Weston held its parade on Friday, November 25, and Jane Lew held its parade on Sunday, November 27.
WESTON, WV
New ministry leaders learning their path at Centerbranch Church School of Ministry in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hopeful ministers from around the country are studying this year at Centerbranch School of Ministry. Pastor Christina Francis, school director and Centerbranch Church’s discipleship pastor, said post-high school students considering a full-time ministry career are encouraged to apply for the school — which offers associate, bachelor or doctoral courses. The school is affiliated with West Virginia Christian University and Rhema Bible Training College and developed with a curriculum including leadership and servanthood training and hands-on ministry.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Bridgeport City Council and department heads review goals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council on Tuesday continued strategic planning in a second work session with department heads. Several department heads presented their own goals, which included advancements in cybersecurity and threat preparedness, policy and ordinance updates and recreational projects. The directors of human resources, information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Seeing local success

The combination of Small Business Saturday and the opening of a couple new businesses in downtown Fairmont has Marion County officials excited about the future — and justifiably so. “I think we had an exceptional Small Business Saturday,” said Tina Shaw, Marion Chamber of Commerce president. “We had at...
FAIRMONT, WV
It's beginning to look a lot like….

….Christmas! And the sound of Jingle Bells rings in the air at my house. The last bite of pumpkin pie devoured and the fragrance of roasted, Thanksgiving turkey a happy memory, it’s time to celebrate Christmas. My daughter Alison and her family departed Fairmont on Sunday morning, bound for Indiana. I’ll see them again in less than a month. Mid-November until New Year is family time, as we take turns traveling “over the river and through the woods” to be together during the holidays. Hopefully, my Huntington son Ryan will join us at Christmas in Indiana (unless Marshall University cinches a bowl game, that is!)
FAIRMONT, WV
WVU studies gift giving

MORGANTOWN — Givers frequently struggle when it comes to choosing presents recipients really want, according to Julian Givi, a West Virginia University expert on gifting. “I always assumed people give to make recipients happy,” Givi said. “But that’s not the case. When we give gifts, we want to make the recipient happy and we want to make ourselves happy. The gift has to accomplish two goals that sometimes contrast, because givers and recipients often want different things out of a gift.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mon Health PMH earns stroke ready certification

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center have earned advanced certification in stroke care, affirming their readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital have been awarded The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
McGrew House Souper Taste of Christmas will be Sunday

KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society’s annual Soup Fund Raiser will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGrew House in Kingwood. This year, guests can choose from among 10 soups and will receive a variety of home-baked breads, cheese and crackers, all for the same price as last year — $8 per meal.
KINGWOOD, WV
Rustic Barn offers holiday items

REEDSVILLE — Brittany Prince said her business, The Rustic Barn, started with the creation of one wreath. She had made a wreath for her home and posted it on Facebook. She started getting calls from friends who saw it and wanted one for themselves.
REEDSVILLE, WV

