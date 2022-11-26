ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Porterville Recorder

South Carolina hosts Adams and George Washington

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) at George Washington Colonials (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -2.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Brendan Adams scored 25 points in George Washington's 75-54 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats. The Colonials have gone 4-1 in home...
COLUMBIA, SC
Batcho and Texas Tech host Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -17.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Daniel Batcho scored 21 points in Texas Tech's 80-73 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Red Raiders are 3-0 on their home...
LUBBOCK, TX

