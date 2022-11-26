ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

No ESPN expert predicts SF Giants will re-sign Carlos Rodón

By Marc Delucchi
Giants Baseball Insider
Giants Baseball Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hwgA_0jOSN7T500

ESPN released another batch of free-agent predictions, and none of the experts expect the SF Giants to re-sign Carlos Rodón.

The SF Giants have a big hole in their starting rotation now that left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón is a free agent. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said there is "mutual interest" between Rodón and the team about signing a long-term extension. However, seven MLB experts at ESPN released their latest round of free-agent predictions earlier this week, and none expect the Giants to re-sign Rodón.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtAiA_0jOSN7T500
SF Giants ace Carlos Rodón throws a pitch. (2022)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Five of the experts (Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel, Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, and Joon Lee) predicted Rodón will sign a five-year contract with the New York Mets, ranging in value between $130-$150 million. Bradford Doolittle predicted the Orioles will sign Rodón to a five-year, $135 million contract. Jesse Rogers predicted the Rangers will sign Rodón to a five-year, $132 million deal. While each expert added a paragraph about why they chose the team they did, none even mentioned the Giants in those writeups.

Despite Zaidi's comments earlier this offseason, there is reason to be skeptical that the Giants will re-sign Rodón. The Giants have not made an effort to sign several comparable free agents in recent years, including Kevin Gausman, who had a breakout season in San Francisco and signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays last winter.

Rodón had a record-setting season with the Giants in 2022. He finished the year with 237 strikeouts in 188 innings pitched and an excellent 2.88 ERA. He received an All-Star selection for the second consecutive season and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting. Unsurprisingly, the lefty opted out of his contract for 2023 to pursue a massive deal in free agency.

Since the Giants made Rodón a qualifying offer , they will receive draft pick compensation if he signs with another team. They would add a competitive round B (slots between rounds two and three) selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. While that pick would not replace Rodón, it would give the Giants a little more ammo to strengthen the farm system next season.

Whether or not the Giants are able to re-sign Rodón or not, Zaidi has said the team will

add at least one starting pitcher

this offseason. Perhaps they intend to make a run at Kodai Senga, who they

recently hosted at Oracle Park

. Either way, it seems that industry consensus is growing that Carlos Rodón will not be pitching for the SF Giants next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Mariners looking at key OF free agency replacement after Mitch Haniger decision

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto, per Jon Morosi. Conforto was once regarded as one of the better outfielders in baseball, but was unable to strike a deal in free agency last offseason. It was later reported that an injury was the root cause for teams’ hesitancy in signing him. After sitting out the entire 2022 campaign, Conforto has once again begun to receive interest this offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Reliever Getting Plenty of Interest in Free Agency

More than 10 different teams are interested in signing free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Kahnle, 33, had a resurgent finish to the 2022 season with the Dodgers, posting a 1.04 ERA over 8.2 innings in September with nine strikeouts. The...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Pro Bowl Cornerback

The San Francisco 49ers added a former star cornerback to their practice squad. On Monday, San Francisco signed Janoris Jenkins. The 49ers will be his fourth team in as many years if he makes the active roster. Jenkins began his career with three defensive touchdowns in 2012, his first of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco, CA
362
Followers
144
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Giants Baseball Insider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Francisco Giants.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy