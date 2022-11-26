Tonja Hanson sworn in to Summit County Council following Doug Clyde’s resignation

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Coalville resident Tonja Hanson was sworn in to the Summit County Council on November 22 to fill the seat of councilmember Doug Clyde, who resigned earlier this month.

Hanson was elected on November 19 by the Summit County Democratic Party, who voted 67-42 in her favor. Her primary motivation for running for Summit County Council was to ensure adequate council representation from the east side of the county.

“Clyde was the only person on the county council from the east side living in Oakley, and I really think it’s important for folks throughout the county to feel like they have fair representation,” Hanson said. “So that that was the main reason”

Hanson is no stranger to public service, having previously served on the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission, Summit County Restaurant Tax Advisory Board, and Senate Land Conservancy, as well as working with both the Park City and Summit County chambers of commerce.

“All of those things I think helped prepare me for the job,” Hanson said.

In the coming months, Hanson is looking forward to collaborating with community partners like the Utah Department of Transportation, Wasatch County, Park City, and other municipalities to find common solutions

“I want to be able to dig in and really work with with our regional partners,” Hanson said.

She will also prioritize affordable housing, senior housing, and water quality and quantity county-wide as key issues during her term.

“Thanks everyone for the support and the well wishes,” Hanson said. “I’m here to represent the entire county, and hopefully people will reach out and when they have comments or questions or concerns and know that that I’m listening, and I will do my best to do a good job for everyone involved.”

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter