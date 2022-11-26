There are big savings to be had on looper pedals this Cyber Weekend – here are our favorite deals

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Every guitarist needs a practice amp – and now's the time to get yours with these mouth-watering Cyber Monday deals
It's the most wonderful time of the year. That's right – it's Cyber Monday. That means if you're in the market for a sweet, sweet new piece of music gear, now's the time to add it to your rig. That said, with the abundance of killer Cyber Monday guitar...
Guitar World Magazine
There are big savings and epic free gifts to be had with these mega multi-effects pedal Cyber Monday deals
Multi-effects pedals and amp modelers are among the most sought-after gear every holiday season, and we’re pleased to report there are some mighty Cyber Monday guitar deals to be had. If you’re looking for the ultimate all-in-one rig solution, you’ve come to the right place: these do-all devices deliver...
Guitar World Magazine
These 21 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and software
Missed out on a Cyber Weekend deal? You can still save big on a whole host of brilliant guitar gear. Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.
Guitar World Magazine
Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals 2022: get huge savings on the Spark, Spark Mini, Riff, BIAS and more
The Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals are now live! The practice amp revolutionaries have unleashed some of the best prices we've seen all year on Spark amps and BIAS software (opens in new tab). If you've been considering picking up the smart amp then now's the time because these deals have only got a few hours left to run - so don't sleep on them.
Guitar World Magazine
Looking for a beginner electric guitar? You won't go wrong with these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Save up to $130 on stellar, easy-playing models from Squier, Epiphone, EVH, Gretsch, Donner and more. Cyber Monday is upon us once again, and the Cyber Monday guitar deals are already coming fast and furious. Many of the best deals we're seeing are on electric guitars, particularly beginner electric guitars.
Guitar World Magazine
The Boss All November Sale is coming to a close – you only have a few days to save big on compact pedals and the Boss Katana!
Save big on the Boss Katana practice amps, looper pedals, multi-effects and more at Amazon right now. Well, Cyber Weekend is coming to a close, but there's still time to grab a guitar-related bargain. It seems that all of the top dogs in the world of music retail have fully dropped their Cyber Monday discounts, but Boss went one better. Teaming with Amazon, Boss is offering you big savings for the entire month of November (opens in new tab) – and yes it includes the much-loved Katana amps. But if you want to take advantage of this epic deal, you'll need to be quick as you only have a few days left.
Guitar World Magazine
Our favorite beginner acoustic guitar, the Fender CD-60S, has had $44 knocked off the asking price this Cyber Monday
This is the beginner acoustic guitar deal to beat: for just $155.99, you can get this solid spruce-topped dreadnought, plus a gigbag, picks, strings, strap and Fender Play subscription. The Fender CD-60S is our favorite beginner acoustic guitar and constantly in demand, so we’re amazed to see an impressive discount...
Guitar World Magazine
Get 25% off 428 – yes, 428 – DiMarzio products, including Steve Vai’s signature pickups, in one of Cyber Monday's biggest guitar sales
Humbuckers, single-coils, straps, switches, pots, guitar cables, patch cables, you name it – Sweetwater's DiMarzio sale will probably have it. As you can probably imagine, we’ve seen our fair share of Cyber Monday guitar deals today, but nothing prepared us for when we hopped on to Sweetwater’s dedicated DiMarzio section, which is currently offering 25% off everything – yes, everything – listed (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Sweetwater's epic Black Friday offering comes to an end today – don't miss up to 80% off big-name guitar gear
These enormous Black Friday savings are still available on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals, recording gear, strings and more – but not for long. Okay, so we are coming to the end of the Black Friday guitar deals for 2022, with many sales coming to a close in the next few hours. Now, while we saw epic discounts across the board, we were most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant was offering up to 80% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear (opens in new tab) – and for a very limited time, the offer is still live, so be quick!
Guitar World Magazine
Expand your pedalboard with $129 off IK Multimedia’s feature-packed AmpliTube X-Gear pedals this Cyber Monday
The X-Drive, X-Time, X-Space and X-Vibe are IK’s answer to Strymon – and they’re just $199 for a limited time. Pedal addicts, we’ve unearthed perhaps the best Cyber Monday guitar deal for your pedalboard: IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube X-Gear pedals have had an almighty $129 slashed off the price at Guitar Center (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
These Cyber Monday deals on clip-on tuners make keeping your guitar in tune cheaper than ever
Cyber Monday brings with it a flurry of price cuts on a range of high-ticket guitar gear, but that's not to say the more affordable accessories don't see their tags reduced, too. While hardly the most glamorous musical purchase you'll ever make, you'll soon find yourself in a bit of...
Guitar World Magazine
Save up to $200 on a stylish, top-performing electric, bass or acoustic guitar with these Cyber Monday-beating Epiphone deals
Cyber Monday has arrived, with plenty of mouth-watering Cyber Monday guitar deals following right behind it. Plenty of the most enticing of these eyebrow-raising sales have been on electric guitars, bass guitars and acoustic guitars, with many of the best of these, in turn, centering on Epiphone models. (opens in...
Guitar World Magazine
There's still a chance to get 50% off just about every Line 6 plugin you’ll ever need in this extended Cyber Monday sale
Get Line 6's Helix Native, Metallurgy, Echo Farm and Amp Farm softwares – and obtain some of the best virtual cabs, amps and effects out there – all for half price over at Sweetwater. Sure, Cyber Monday guitar deals are the perfect opportunity to splash out on new...
Guitar World Magazine
The year's best-selling bass is now on sale – grab the Squier Bass VI for a crazy price this Cyber Monday
Get Back to a classic 60s bass tone with the Squier Bass VI for only $374.99 at Sweetwater. The humble Bass VI: 50% guitar, 50% bass, 100% awesome. There’s always been a small collection of guitarists and bass players who love the Fender Bass VI, and we count ourselves among them. This odd-ball guitar-bass hybrid has been the secret weapon of producers and experimental players for decades and for good reason – it rocks!
Guitar World Magazine
On the lookout for a beginner bass guitar? Here are the best Cyber Monday deals we've found
We're well and truly in the thick of Cyber Weekend, and the team here at Guitar World are doing our best to bring you the very best deals on music gear from across the web. And if you're looking to embark on a quest to learn bass guitar, now's most definitely the time to make that purchase and start playing.
Guitar World Magazine
Last chance! The Positive Grid Black Friday sale has been extended, with just a few more hours to grab a great deal
Whilst the majority of Black Friday sales are winding down, the Black Friday Positive Grid deals have been extended for a few more hours. There’s not much time to grab yourself a bargain and these revolutionary practice amps are at some of the best prices we’ve seen this year. If you’ve been considering picking up one of the Spark amps and BIAS software (opens in new tab), we wouldn’t hang around on today’s last-chance deals.
Guitar World Magazine
Guitar Center's massive Cyber Monday sale has landed – but it's only available for one day!
Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals this year have been pretty incredible, but while Black Friday is officially over for another year, the Cyber Monday deals are in full swing – meaning there's still plenty of epic savings to be had.
Guitar World Magazine
Take your shredding skills to the extreme with this Michael Angelo Batio lesson
Good news and bad news. First, the good: we've adapted MAB's hyper-technical style for single-necked guitars. The bad? Welcome to the toughest shred lesson this side of Planet Gemini. Michael Angelo Batio is legendary in the shred guitar world and rightly so. Michael is one of the original batch of...
Guitar World Magazine
Blackstar Dept. 10 Amped 1 review
A comprehensive set of features and superlative performance makes Blackstar's pedalboard amp solution a triumph. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Who says an...
Guitar World Magazine
Stuart Zender names the song that inspired his hallmark bassline on Jamiroquai's biggest-selling hit
“I’ve always loved Chic and Don Blackman, which is how I got the rhythm track together for Virtual Insanity”. Lauded as one of the most influential bass players to ever emerge from the UK, Stuart Zender’s bass work with Jamiroquai in the early 1990s gave rise to a new breed of bassist who continue to cite Stuart as a key influence. “It freaks me out to this day,” he says. “I was really young and I guess I was trying to show off and be a really good bass player. I'm not as flash now, but for the first three years of me being in the band I was like a kid in a candy shop.”
