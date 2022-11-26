ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

There are big savings to be had on looper pedals this Cyber Weekend – here are our favorite deals

By Michael Astley-Brown
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
Guitar World Magazine

These 21 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and software

Missed out on a Cyber Weekend deal? You can still save big on a whole host of brilliant guitar gear. Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.
Guitar World Magazine

The Boss All November Sale is coming to a close – you only have a few days to save big on compact pedals and the Boss Katana!

Save big on the Boss Katana practice amps, looper pedals, multi-effects and more at Amazon right now. Well, Cyber Weekend is coming to a close, but there's still time to grab a guitar-related bargain. It seems that all of the top dogs in the world of music retail have fully dropped their Cyber Monday discounts, but Boss went one better. Teaming with Amazon, Boss is offering you big savings for the entire month of November (opens in new tab) – and yes it includes the much-loved Katana amps. But if you want to take advantage of this epic deal, you'll need to be quick as you only have a few days left.
Guitar World Magazine

Get 25% off 428 – yes, 428 – DiMarzio products, including Steve Vai’s signature pickups, in one of Cyber Monday's biggest guitar sales

Humbuckers, single-coils, straps, switches, pots, guitar cables, patch cables, you name it – Sweetwater's DiMarzio sale will probably have it. As you can probably imagine, we’ve seen our fair share of Cyber Monday guitar deals today, but nothing prepared us for when we hopped on to Sweetwater’s dedicated DiMarzio section, which is currently offering 25% off everything – yes, everything – listed (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine

Sweetwater's epic Black Friday offering comes to an end today – don't miss up to 80% off big-name guitar gear

These enormous Black Friday savings are still available on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals, recording gear, strings and more – but not for long. Okay, so we are coming to the end of the Black Friday guitar deals for 2022, with many sales coming to a close in the next few hours. Now, while we saw epic discounts across the board, we were most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant was offering up to 80% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear (opens in new tab) – and for a very limited time, the offer is still live, so be quick!
Guitar World Magazine

The year's best-selling bass is now on sale – grab the Squier Bass VI for a crazy price this Cyber Monday

Get Back to a classic 60s bass tone with the Squier Bass VI for only $374.99 at Sweetwater. The humble Bass VI: 50% guitar, 50% bass, 100% awesome. There’s always been a small collection of guitarists and bass players who love the Fender Bass VI, and we count ourselves among them. This odd-ball guitar-bass hybrid has been the secret weapon of producers and experimental players for decades and for good reason – it rocks!
Guitar World Magazine

Last chance! The Positive Grid Black Friday sale has been extended, with just a few more hours to grab a great deal

Whilst the majority of Black Friday sales are winding down, the Black Friday Positive Grid deals have been extended for a few more hours. There’s not much time to grab yourself a bargain and these revolutionary practice amps are at some of the best prices we’ve seen this year. If you’ve been considering picking up one of the Spark amps and BIAS software (opens in new tab), we wouldn’t hang around on today’s last-chance deals.
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar Center's massive Cyber Monday sale has landed – but it's only available for one day!

Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals this year have been pretty incredible, but while Black Friday is officially over for another year, the Cyber Monday deals are in full swing – meaning there's still plenty of epic savings to be had.
Guitar World Magazine

Take your shredding skills to the extreme with this Michael Angelo Batio lesson

Good news and bad news. First, the good: we've adapted MAB's hyper-technical style for single-necked guitars. The bad? Welcome to the toughest shred lesson this side of Planet Gemini. Michael Angelo Batio is legendary in the shred guitar world and rightly so. Michael is one of the original batch of...
Guitar World Magazine

Blackstar Dept. 10 Amped 1 review

A comprehensive set of features and superlative performance makes Blackstar's pedalboard amp solution a triumph. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Who says an...
Guitar World Magazine

Stuart Zender names the song that inspired his hallmark bassline on Jamiroquai's biggest-selling hit

“I’ve always loved Chic and Don Blackman, which is how I got the rhythm track together for Virtual Insanity”. Lauded as one of the most influential bass players to ever emerge from the UK, Stuart Zender’s bass work with Jamiroquai in the early 1990s gave rise to a new breed of bassist who continue to cite Stuart as a key influence. “It freaks me out to this day,” he says. “I was really young and I guess I was trying to show off and be a really good bass player. I'm not as flash now, but for the first three years of me being in the band I was like a kid in a candy shop.”

