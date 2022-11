December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.

