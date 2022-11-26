Ravens TE Isaiah Likely ruled out of game vs. Jaguars; practice squad WR DeSean Jackson elevated

Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, the team announced Saturday.

Likely (18 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns) was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited Friday. He was listed as questionable on the injury report afterward. Likely and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who was ruled out Friday, will not travel with the team to Sunday’s game.

With Likely sidelined, fellow fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar could make his NFL debut Sunday. Kolar, a productive tight end at Iowa State, underwent surgery for a sports hernia early in training camp and wasn’t activated to the 53-man roster until Nov. 8.

Jacksonville has the NFL’s lowest-rated pass defense against tight ends, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics. Along with All-Pro Mark Andrews, the Ravens also have former Jaguar Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle at the position.

In other roster moves, the Ravens elevated wide receiver DeSean Jackson and outside linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Jackson, who joined the Ravens in October, had one catch in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before leaving with a hamstring injury that persisted for a few weeks. Stanford, meanwhile, is set to make his 2022 debut. He also arrived in Baltimore last month.

Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. The fourth-round pick, who’s appeared in just four games this season, will miss at least the next four games. He’s eligible to return in Week 16.

Defensive back Daryl Worley was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Worley has played in five games this season for the Ravens, including three of the past four.