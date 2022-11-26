ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Admissions counselor charged following inappropriate texts

 3 days ago
Jones

ROCK HILL – Emmanual Trevon Jones, a Newberry College admissions counselor, has been arrested for disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Emmanual Trevon Jones was taken into custody on November 15 by the Rock Hill Police Department with assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division. They were made aware on November 9 of an incident that occurred on November 7 between Jones and a local student by that student’s school counselor.

According to the release from the Rock Hill Police Department: “Detectives learned during a college fair two days prior, the student’s information was obtained by a college recruiter named Emanuel Jones. Jones used the information to make direct contact with the student that became increasingly sexual in nature. Detectives discovered Jones sent explicit photographs and conducted a FaceTime call where he was exposing himself to the student.”

When reached out to for comment on the matter, Newberry College stated the following: “On Tuesday afternoon, the college became aware of allegations of unfortunate and inappropriate behavior of one of our employees. We have been working closely with law enforcement and legal counsel, but due to confidentiality protections we cannot provide any further information at this time. The college will continue to follow all the proper protocols to assist in the investigations of this matter and ensure the continued safety of our campus.”

Jones can no longer be found on the staff and faculty directory on Newberry College’s website.

Jones received a $90,000 bond at his hearing the morning of November 16.

Verna Trivett
3d ago

put him in jail for a long time so he can't do that to any other young girl.

