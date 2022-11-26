With a 28-yard catch in the third quarter of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Browns, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans made franchise and NFL history. His first catch of the day put him over 10,000 yards for his career, making him the first player in Bucs history to reach that mark with the team. And at the same time, Evans also made NFL history by becoming just the sixth player to record 10,000 receiving yards and 75 receiving touchdowns in his first nine seasons.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO