Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Pewter Report
Bucs at Browns Week 12 Gameday Inactives
Here are the Bucs players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 12 matchup with the Browns in Cleveland:. The big news for Tampa Bay is that Vita Vea, who was questionable with a foot injury, is active and ready to go for the game. Here are the Browns’...
Pewter Report
Bucs Record Watch 2022: Week 12 at Browns
Heading into Week 12, the Bucs are looking to build on their back-to-back wins over the Rams and Seahawks before the bye week. And they have a favorable matchup as they try to do so, heading to Cleveland to meet with the 3-7 Browns. Tampa Bay did well to get...
Pewter Report
Bucs WR Evans Makes History vs. Browns
With a 28-yard catch in the third quarter of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Browns, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans made franchise and NFL history. His first catch of the day put him over 10,000 yards for his career, making him the first player in Bucs history to reach that mark with the team. And at the same time, Evans also made NFL history by becoming just the sixth player to record 10,000 receiving yards and 75 receiving touchdowns in his first nine seasons.
Pewter Report
Bucs at Browns: Most Disappointing Players In Week 12
The Bucs were stunned in their 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Poor execution, and even more so poor coaching, led to the Bucs’ sixth loss of the year and put them back under .500. To add to the loss, it appears right tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss a significant amount of time after suffering a gruesome leg injury during overtime.
Pewter Report
Week 12 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Browns
Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer view of of which players...
Pewter Report
Bucs Monday Mailbag: Leftwich, Bowles Get Blame For Loss
Managing your family’s wealth means more to Amuni Financial than simply allocating your assets. It means legacy planning, brokerage & advisory services, retirement accounts, college savings accounts and insurance services. With 40 years of experience, let Amuni Financial help you plan ahead and stay ahead. Call Amuni Financial at...
Pewter Report
Bucs OT Wirfs’ Injury Status Updated
When right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field late in overtime of the Bucs’ 23-17 loss, it was a scary sight. Typically when a player needs a cart to get to the locker room, you expect the worst kind of scenario. After the game, Todd Bowles didn’t have an update outside of that it’s a leg injury.
Pewter Report
2-Point Conversion: Bad Offense, Clock Management Dooms Bucs
It’s time for Scott Reynolds’ post-game 2-Point Conversion column with two big statements, two probing questions and two bold predictions. The Bucs were stunned in overtime in Cleveland, blowing a 17-10 lead and losing to the Browns, 23-17. Thanks to losses by Atlanta and New Orleans, Tampa Bay still has a slight lead in the NFC South division. A disappointing showing by the offense and poor clock management led to the loss as the Bucs fell to 5-6 on the season.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Decision To Punt On Fourth-And-2 Was Inexcusable
There are so many things you can point to in the Bucs’ 23-17 loss in Cleveland. Play-calling was inefficient, but what’s new? Execution was off, but that’s normal. Tampa Bay has semi-regularly overcome both of those obstacles this season. And they almost overcame them again against the Browns.
Pewter Report
Bucs Blow Late Lead To Browns, Fall 23-17 In OT
Coming off their bye week and looking to build on a two-game winning streak, the Bucs reverted to their previous form. After taking a 17-10 lead in the third quarter, they went conservative, played not to lose and then did exactly that. A late touchdown in regulation forced overtime, then the Browns put them away with a touchdown to win 23-17.
Pewter Report
Bucs QB Brady: “In A Crazy Way, We’re Still In First Place”
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady discussed the team’s stunning 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns during his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Yet despite the loss, which dropped Tampa Bay to 5-6, the Bucs are still on top of the NFC South division.
Pewter Report
Bucs HC Bowles’ Explanation For Poor Clock Management Is Stunningly Bad
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles tried to explain his logic (or lack thereof) about not calling a timeout after the first play of the final possession in regulation in Sunday’s 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns. Instead of just owning his clock management mistake, Bowles stepped on an accountability...
Pewter Report
Bucs All-Pro RT Suffers Leg Injury In Week 12 Loss
There wasn’t much that went right for the Bucs in their 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday afternoon. The execution was bad, the play calling was bad and the in-game management was bad. Perhaps even worse than the embarrassing loss was the potential loss of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Comments / 0