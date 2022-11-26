Absolute chaos occurred during the second quarter of the matchup between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. At a rainy Metlife Stadium, Jets punter Braden Mann failed to get a good grip on a hold for a short field goal attempt from Greg Zuerlein. After the field goal was blown up, Mann tried to recover the ball and make a play, only to cough it up again. In what looked like a series of drunken escapades, the ball slipped its way all the way downfield as players from both teams tried and failed to pick it up.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO