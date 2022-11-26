ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
FanSided

The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft

It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
Yardbarker

Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders

It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Sign Adrian Colbert Amidst Eddie Jackson Injury

Report: Bears sign Adrian Colbert amidst Jackson injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, it was reported Eddie Jackson would be out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury he suffered against the New York Jets on Sunday. According to a new report, the Bears plan to sign Adrian Colbert to the roster to help in place of Jackson.
NJ.com

Jets must stick with Mike White over Zach Wilson, NFL analysts say

Move over, Zach Wilson. The people are asking for change. The New York Jets beat the Chicago Bears, 31-10 , behind quarterback Mike White, who sparked the Jets (7-4) to a season-high 466 yards in the rain, going 22 of 28 for 315 yards while running the offense efficiently and effectively.
ClutchPoints

Jets, Bears combine for hilariously drunk sequence that was pure chaos

Absolute chaos occurred during the second quarter of the matchup between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. At a rainy Metlife Stadium, Jets punter Braden Mann failed to get a good grip on a hold for a short field goal attempt from Greg Zuerlein. After the field goal was blown up, Mann tried to recover the ball and make a play, only to cough it up again. In what looked like a series of drunken escapades, the ball slipped its way all the way downfield as players from both teams tried and failed to pick it up.
