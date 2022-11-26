Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Two people, dog, injured in three-vehicle crash in Boone County
Two people are injured, and a dog is rescued, during a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to a crash on North Route B at East Mount Zion Church Road Sunday evening. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and inside one, the driver and a dog were pinned. Firefighters were able to extricate both.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged after gunfire exchange between vehicles
A Columbia man faces charges after gunfire is exchanged between two vehicles in broad daylight. Montrez Ricketts, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the area of Vandiver Driver and Paris...
abc17news.com
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested for drive-by shooting earlier this month on Clark Lane
A Columbia man is arrested for his part in a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Police were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on the evening of November 2 to investigate two vehicles exchanging gunfire. During the course of the investigation, police identified Noah Solbrekken, 23, as the shooter. He was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on Paris Road. He’s charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon from a moving vehicle, and armed criminal action.
kjluradio.com
Suspect in shooting near Ashland identified as Fulton man
Authorities identify the man wanted for a shooting with injuries near Ashland. Dustin Higgins, 33, of Fulton, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. A no-bond warrant has been issued for his arrest. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of S....
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police working shots-fired incident, detain three people
Three people are detained following a shots-fired incident in Columbia this afternoon. The Columbia Police Department reported around noon today that occupants in two vehicles were exchanging gun fire in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One of the vehicles crashed and three people inside tried to flee on foot. They were detained. The second vehicle fled the scene.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman critically injured in accidental shooting in Cole County
A Jefferson City woman is critically injured in an accidental shooting in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Century Farms Road, just south of Jefferson City, around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. The caller reported a woman had been accidentally shot and was unconscious.
Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus and peace disturbance after police say she threatened children on a bus in October. The Columbia Police Department said in a probable cause statement that it had video of Alexis Harvey-Phillips, 24, entering a school bus and screaming and yelling at The post Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police search for suspect after early-morning shooting in Boone County
Boone County Deputies are searching for a suspect after a victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
kjluradio.com
Hartsburg man seriously injured when he pulls into the path of a Jefferson City teen
A Hartsburg man suffers serious injuries when he pulls into the path of an oncoming car in southern Callaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Marc Ferrin, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 63 about three miles north of Jefferson City late Monday morning when he was struck by an oncoming car. The patrol says the collision forced Ferrin’s car off the road into the median.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at moving car
A Jefferson City man is charged with firing shots at a woman’s car who had just given him a lift. Jody Nowels is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He has a bond hearing scheduled for later today.
SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is hurt after an SUV hit him near Jonesburg on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on the south outer road of Interstate 70 east of Jonesburg. Troopers said LaSean Smith, 51, was standing in the road The post SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Suspect in JCMO double killing is formally charged
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock. Jefferson City Police say the incident began as a physical altercation between Thames and Davis, which resulted in a handgun being drawn.
Police warn of road closure in east Columbia
Police closed part of an east Columbia residential street Tuesday. The post Police warn of road closure in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a The post Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested for hitting, choking & threatening the mother of his child
A Jefferson City man is arrested for allegedly beating up his child’s mother. Zacchaeus Resonno is charged with third-degree domestic assault, first-degree harassment, and resisting arrest. According to court records, Resonno went to the woman’s apartment on E. McCarty Street Sunday morning to pick up their child and his...
Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat
An Audrain County teenager will spend two years on supervised probation for making a threat about a school shooting. The post Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man faces drug charge after routine traffic stop near California
A Moniteau County man faces charges after a routine traffic stop near California. Andrew Brizendine, 41, of California, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol stopped Brizendine’s vehicle on Highway 50 Sunday....
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested for firing shots into duplex, no injuries reported
A Columbia man is arrested for firing shots into a duplex on the city’s west side. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports Nicholas Brunda, 39, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, fourth-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a modified weapon.
