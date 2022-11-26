A Columbia man is arrested for his part in a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Police were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on the evening of November 2 to investigate two vehicles exchanging gunfire. During the course of the investigation, police identified Noah Solbrekken, 23, as the shooter. He was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on Paris Road. He’s charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon from a moving vehicle, and armed criminal action.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO