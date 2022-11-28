So, it all comes down to this. Only a win will do for the USMNT who are hoping to punch their ticket to the Round of 16 for the second consecutive World Cup appearance. After an impressive performance against front-runners England which earned them a point, Gregg Berhalter’s men control their own destiny. If they are able to find a crucial victory against the Iranians at the Al Thumama Stadium, the result of the Wales vs England game will not impact their qualification, although a Wales win would mean the United States would top the group.

