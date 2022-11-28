ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran

AL WAKRAH, Qatar - The outcome of Group A – and therefore the identity of the United States' potential round of 16 opponent – was inked on Tuesday, as the Netherlands and Senegal booked their qualification places. The Netherlands secured the top spot in the group at Al...
Sporting News

Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022

With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...
SB Nation

World Cup Previews: United States vs Iran | Everything On the Line

So, it all comes down to this. Only a win will do for the USMNT who are hoping to punch their ticket to the Round of 16 for the second consecutive World Cup appearance. After an impressive performance against front-runners England which earned them a point, Gregg Berhalter’s men control their own destiny. If they are able to find a crucial victory against the Iranians at the Al Thumama Stadium, the result of the Wales vs England game will not impact their qualification, although a Wales win would mean the United States would top the group.
The Independent

Australia vs Denmark prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, as Australia and Denmark seek to join France in the knockout stages while eliminating their opponents here.France fell behind against Australia but ultimately emerged 4-1 winners, before also seeing off a spirited Denmark side 2-1. In doing so, the defending champions booked their place in the last 16.Elsewhere, Australia responded well to achieve a narrow victory over Tunisia, who had held Denmark to a goalless draw prior to that.Australia would progress with a win against Denmark here, while any other outcome would complicate matters and see goal difference...
