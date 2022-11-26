Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 1, Blackburn 0: Woman of the Match
The fact that Liverpool are more than capable of winning matches is always good to see. Today’s 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers was an absolute perfect performance and win: with excellent showings from almost every player on the pitch. The first half goal from Jasmine Matthews made all the difference, but let us know how you saw it.
SB Nation
Dominant Everton Women Destroy Sheffield United
A trio of second-half strikes sent Everton Women to the top of Group A in the Continental Cup after a dominating display against Sheffield United. Katja Snoeijs got the ball rolling at Glanford Park, with Hanna Bennison and Jess Park sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory. The Blades had provided a...
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
BBC
Premiership: Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish - hosts hang on for tense win
Tries: Montoya, Wigglesworth, Potter, Reffell, Wiese Cons: Burns 4. Tries: Ratuniyarawa, Penalty, Rogerson, Hassell-Collins, Pearson Cons: Jackson 2. Leicester Tigers held on for a tense victory against bottom side London Irish in a 10-try Premiership thriller. Julian Montoya, Richard Wigglesworth, Harry Potter and Tommy Reffell scores put Tigers 26-14 up...
SB Nation
FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
FOX Sports
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
SB Nation
How will Jewison Bennette’s World Cup experience impact his Sunderland form?
Being hauled off after Costa Rica got scudded in the first game can’t have been great for his confidence, but they were better in their second game against Japan and Jewi’s role was more limited, coming on from the bench and doing a decent job. Being an eighteen...
SB Nation
Liverpool Draw Wolves in FA Cup Third Round Proper
The draw for the FA Cup third round proper occurred Monday evening at Anfield, as Liverpool are the current holders of the domestic trophy. Liverpool have draw Wolverhampton Wanderers as their opponents in the first round they’ll feature in for this year’s competition. Though not the toughest draw in the competition — Manchester City face Chelsea again, Manchester United face Everton, and Crystal Palace face Southampton — it’s never good to draw a Premier League side so early in the competition.
SB Nation
Bellingham Praise for Liverpool’s Henderson Following England Victory
With England’s 3-0 victory over Wales and The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran, Group B wrapped up today with the finishing order most predicted heading into the World Cup with The Three Lions first, USA second, and then Iran and Wales rounding things out. What some might...
SB Nation
Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby
Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City face Chelsea in pick of the ties – as it happened
Chelsea will travel to Manchester City, while Oxford United will host Premier League leaders Arsenal
SB Nation
Man City vs. Spurs match rescheduled for January 19, 2023
Hey, more non-World Cup news! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that they have found a date for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City in early 2023. The match was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed (along with the rest of that weekend of fixtures) after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Report: AC Milan Interested In Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Italian side AC Milan are said to be interested in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 9
Roll on World Cup! Day 9 got some impressively high scoring matches, and for some teams a little bit of clarity. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.
SB Nation
Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs
Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
SB Nation
Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar
Liverpool enjoyed a relatively long stretch of stability as a club over the last half decade, which has resulted in trophies galore. Now, it seems as if there is turmoil at every turn, with changes coming thick and fast in leadership roles such as sporting director and the head of data analysis. This all comes, of course, on top of the recent announcement that FSG are now actively looking for a person or a group to buy the club.
SB Nation
Under-strength Everton Under 21s manage weekend draw
A very youthful Everton U21 side earned a draw in the home Premier League 2 Cup game at a breezy Southport against their Birmingham City counterparts on Friday. Shorn of regular starters Kyle John, Charlie Whitaker (injured) plus Tom Cannon, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, Reece Welch and Seb Quirk, all just returned from first team action in Australia, Paul Tait looked to name a team of largely first or second year scholars. He was, however, boosted for the second time recently with the presence of first teamer Ben Godfrey in defence as he makes his way back from serious injury.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race
There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
SB Nation
Hendo: “Togetherness of This Team the Best I’ve Seen”
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson made his first start for England as they beat Wales in an emphatic 3-0 victory to seal qualification for the Three Lions into the World Cup’s round of 16 knockout phase. After the game, Henderson, ever the captain, singled out the collective group for some high praise:
