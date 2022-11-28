Read full article on original website
Related
The U.S. defeated Iran at the World Cup. What happens next?
The U.S. and 15 other teams have advanced to the World Cup’s knockout round.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Poland - World Cup
Predicting how Argentina could line up against Poland in the World Cup on Wednesday.
Brazil predicted lineup vs Cameroon - World Cup
Predicting Brazil's starting XI for their Group G encounter against Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup.
US tops Iran to advance in World Cup
The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 37 minutes. He finished out the first half of play before being subbed out for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
Portugal predicted lineup vs South Korea - World Cup
Predicting the Portugal lineup to face South Korea at the World Cup.
Spain predicted lineup vs Japan - World Cup
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Japan
USA vs. Iran: Everything you need to know about the pivotal World Cup match
The United States needs to win to move on to the next round of the World Cup but Iran is eager to play the spoiler to advance themselves. What do you need to know?
hotnewhiphop.com
USA Defeats Iran At The World Cup, Fans React
USA is going to the knockout round. Today, Team USA needed to win against Iran in order to make it to the knockout stage of the World Cup. In their first game, they ended up tying Wales by a score of 1-1. Additionally, they played England in the second game and managed a 0-0 draw.
Sports World Reacts to USMNT’s Win Over Iran at Qatar World Cup
Fans were on the edge of their seats during Tuesday’s game.
USA, Iran For A Place In The Knockout Stage
Thomas Rongen joins Brandon Baylor and Zach Aldridge to discuss USA and Iran matching up for a place in the knockout stage.
Gerardo Martino insists Mexico 'not afraid' ahead of must-win clash vs Saudi Arabia
The Mexican men’s national team stands at risk of elimination ahead of the Group C clash against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Sporting News
Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022
With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...
FOX Sports
Team USA players share emotional embrace with Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi
DOHA, Qatar – Saeid Ezatolahi wept. He’d given everything, and this time, it hadn’t been enough. As the final whistle at Al Thumama Stadium signaled a 1-0 United States victory, there was nothing left for the Iran defensive midfielder to do. So, he sat on the turf, deep into the Qatari night, buried his head in his hands and let the tears tumble.
Iran 0-1 United States: Player ratings as Pulisic strike seals round of 16 spot for USMNT
Player ratings from Iran 0-1 United States at the World Cup.
Chucky Lozano insists Mexico will 'fight' against Saudi Arabia for a knockout round ticket
Mexico fell 0-2 to Argentina on Saturday at the Lusail Stadium, as goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez propelled the Albiceleste to all three points.
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
World Cup day 9 roundup: Portugal & Brazil qualify; Cameroon & Serbia entertain; Ghana win
Rounding up the action from day 9 of the World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live social reaction: United States beats Iran 1-0, advances from group stage
The United States men's national team advances to the group stage after hanging on to defeat Iran 1-0. The USMNT is in the knockout stage. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions from this pivotal match!. Check out the full highlights here!. FINAL: USA hangs on!. Pulisic...
USMNT wary of Iran's 'very good players' ahead of last group stage match
The United States men’s national team will play their last Group Stage match against Iran on Tuesday, with a ticket to the knockout round on the line.
How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on TV & live stream
How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on UK TV and streaming services.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0