ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

US tops Iran to advance in World Cup

The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 37 minutes. He finished out the first half of play before being subbed out for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
hotnewhiphop.com

USA Defeats Iran At The World Cup, Fans React

USA is going to the knockout round. Today, Team USA needed to win against Iran in order to make it to the knockout stage of the World Cup. In their first game, they ended up tying Wales by a score of 1-1. Additionally, they played England in the second game and managed a 0-0 draw.
Sporting News

Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022

With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...
FOX Sports

Team USA players share emotional embrace with Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi

DOHA, Qatar – Saeid Ezatolahi wept. He’d given everything, and this time, it hadn’t been enough. As the final whistle at Al Thumama Stadium signaled a 1-0 United States victory, there was nothing left for the Iran defensive midfielder to do. So, he sat on the turf, deep into the Qatari night, buried his head in his hands and let the tears tumble.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy