FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRAL
Sylva takes advantage of, 'a generational chance'
Key Investment: Bridge Park renovation and stormwater improvements. Like many towns in western North Carolina, Sylva, nestled between the Balsam Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains, regularly plays host to far more than its 3,000 permanent residents. That much becomes clear the moment you step foot downtown and take in the energy of the bustling shops, breweries, and restaurants. From the historic hilltop Jackson County Courthouse to beloved annual festivals, it is a tourist destination whose appeal is actively growing.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County TDA: Notice of Regular Meeting
WHAT: The regular monthly joint board meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, a Public Authority and a Nonprofit Corporation. WHEN: Wednesday, November 30, 9 a.m.–11 a.m. WHERE:. IN PERSON: At The Collider, located on the Forth Floor at 1 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801. VIRTUAL: Streamed live...
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Wildfire burns 500 acres in Haywood Co.
Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.
avlwatchdog.org
New food hall for Fletcher? With wine, beer and bourbon?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: A bunch of grading has been done at the site of the old auction house in Fletcher off of Fanning Bridge Road. A couple of years ago a developer announced plans for a brewpub or restaurant there. Is something finally happening?
bpr.org
Advent’s hospital plan for Buncombe gets the state nod as competitors contemplate a challenge.
After months of speculation, the question of who will operate Buncombe County’s second hospital was answered in a short post on social media. In a November 22 tweet, Florida-based Advent Health, which operates a hospital in Hendersonville announced the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved its proposal to build the 67-bed acute care facility.
Mountain Xpress
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Deck the Trees brings holiday spirit and community relief
Deck the Trees, Black Mountain’s annual Christmas celebration, began modestly in 2011 with about a dozen decorated trees in the lobby of the newly renovated Monte Vista Hotel. Local gallery owner Cappi Macsherry spearheaded the event with hopes of bringing some holiday cheer to the town. Macsherry has since...
Mountain Xpress
Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag
There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
asheville.com
Asheville City Council Honors Three Local Residents With the Neighborhood Volunteer of the Year Awards
On Tuesday, November 15, Mayor Esther Manheimer awarded three Asheville citizens special recognition for their service to the community. Angela Young, Lee Arevian and Michael Stratton were each presented with a plaque to acknowledge their commitment to neighborhood resilience at the recent Asheville City Council meeting. Volunteer of the Year...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
ourstate.com
Three Days in Yancey County
When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Foothills Grange opens in Black Mountain
It was this time-tested real estate axiom that led Foothills Meats founder Casey McKissick to launch Foothills Grange at 120 Broadway Ave. in Black Mountain. “It’s really the location we’ve been waiting for — the largest undeveloped spot left in the central business district,” he says. “It’s smack downtown. You can’t miss it.”
WLOS.com
'It's an early flood warning system:' City of Hendersonville installs flood sensors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As flooding concerns grow in Western North Carolina, one mountain city is turning to technology for help. This November, the city of Hendersonville installed four flood sensors in flood-prone and highly traveled areas throughout the city. "Basically, we mounted them on bridges, and what you...
WLOS.com
With slight increase in hospitalizations, mountain health officials encourage vaccinations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was an uptick in hospitalizations across Western North Carolina over the holiday weekend, leaving some patients waiting in emergency departments for inpatient beds. Dr. Teresa Herbert, chief medical officer of AdventHealth, tells News 13 there are a number of respiratory illnesses impacting the community...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Upstate takes center stage in LGBTQ+ books debate
And the book that started a public fight in Greenville County, It’s Perfectly Normal. These titles all deal with the subject of homosexuality – as do most of the 21 other books currently under review by the county Library Board. And they all have been on Greenville County Library shelves for years.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: New City Council should take note of citizens’ concerns
I’d like to thank the local candidates who did not win election for mayor and City Council — Kim Roney, Nina Tovish, Allison Scott and Andrew Fletcher — for running campaigns that brought to the fore many issues of concern to our community. Running for office is...
WLOS.com
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
