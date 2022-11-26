ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WRAL

Sylva takes advantage of, 'a generational chance'

Key Investment: Bridge Park renovation and stormwater improvements. Like many towns in western North Carolina, Sylva, nestled between the Balsam Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains, regularly plays host to far more than its 3,000 permanent residents. That much becomes clear the moment you step foot downtown and take in the energy of the bustling shops, breweries, and restaurants. From the historic hilltop Jackson County Courthouse to beloved annual festivals, it is a tourist destination whose appeal is actively growing.
SYLVA, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County TDA: Notice of Regular Meeting

WHAT: The regular monthly joint board meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, a Public Authority and a Nonprofit Corporation. WHEN: Wednesday, November 30, 9 a.m.–11 a.m. WHERE:. IN PERSON: At The Collider, located on the Forth Floor at 1 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801. VIRTUAL: Streamed live...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

New food hall for Fletcher? With wine, beer and bourbon?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: A bunch of grading has been done at the site of the old auction house in Fletcher off of Fanning Bridge Road. A couple of years ago a developer announced plans for a brewpub or restaurant there. Is something finally happening?
FLETCHER, NC
bpr.org

Advent’s hospital plan for Buncombe gets the state nod as competitors contemplate a challenge.

After months of speculation, the question of who will operate Buncombe County’s second hospital was answered in a short post on social media. In a November 22 tweet, Florida-based Advent Health, which operates a hospital in Hendersonville announced the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved its proposal to build the 67-bed acute care facility.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Deck the Trees brings holiday spirit and community relief

Deck the Trees, Black Mountain’s annual Christmas celebration, began modestly in 2011 with about a dozen decorated trees in the lobby of the newly renovated Monte Vista Hotel. Local gallery owner Cappi Macsherry spearheaded the event with hopes of bringing some holiday cheer to the town. Macsherry has since...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Mountain Xpress

Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag

There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
BREVARD, NC
ourstate.com

Three Days in Yancey County

When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Foothills Grange opens in Black Mountain

It was this time-tested real estate axiom that led Foothills Meats founder Casey McKissick to launch Foothills Grange at 120 Broadway Ave. in Black Mountain. “It’s really the location we’ve been waiting for — the largest undeveloped spot left in the central business district,” he says. “It’s smack downtown. You can’t miss it.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Upstate takes center stage in LGBTQ+ books debate

And the book that started a public fight in Greenville County, It’s Perfectly Normal. These titles all deal with the subject of homosexuality – as do most of the 21 other books currently under review by the county Library Board. And they all have been on Greenville County Library shelves for years.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: New City Council should take note of citizens’ concerns

I’d like to thank the local candidates who did not win election for mayor and City Council — Kim Roney, Nina Tovish, Allison Scott and Andrew Fletcher — for running campaigns that brought to the fore many issues of concern to our community. Running for office is...
ASHEVILLE, NC

