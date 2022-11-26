Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Padilla enters transfer portal
After seeing minimal playing time as the backup to Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras the past three seasons, Alex Padilla is looking for a new opportunity. Padilla has placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, looking to make a move with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Murray bounces back with career game
IOWA CITY – After struggling from the field last weekend in two games at the Emerald Coast Classic, Kris Murray showed up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday with one goal in mind. “I wanted to make my presence known tonight,’’ Murray said. Mission accomplished. The junior scored...
Sioux City Journal
Murray's career night lifts Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY – After struggling from the field last weekend in two games at the Emerald Coast Classic, Kris Murray showed up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday with one goal in mind. “I wanted to make my presence known tonight,’’ Murray said. Mission accomplished. The junior scored...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Campbell named Big Ten's best
Jack Campbell lived up to the hype. The Iowa linebacker was named Tuesday as the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, the third Hawkeye in six seasons to earn recognition as the Big Ten Conference’s top defender. The senior from Cedar Falls was also named the conference’s Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker...
Sioux City Journal
Bowen, Ulis growing with Hawkeye backcourt
IOWA CITY — Growing more comfortable by the game, Dasonte Bowen and Ahron Ulis are carving out a niche as key contributors on the Iowa basketball team’s backcourt. As the Hawkeyes prepare for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up with Georgia Tech at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the two guards are looking to build on productive performances at the Emerald Coast Classic.
Sioux City Journal
The final four: Hawkeyes and Horned Frogs
Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's runner-up finish at the Emerald Coast Classic:. The Hawkeyes played in a pair of physical games in the tournament, both in Friday's win over Clemson and Saturday's loss to TCU. Iowa met with mixed results, dealing with it against the...
Sioux City Journal
What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
Sioux City Journal
Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln
What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference. Matt Rhule was officially introduced as Nebraska's head football coach Monday. Here are the immediate takeaways from the ceremony.
Sioux City Journal
Rapid reaction: Our take from Matt Rhule's introductory conference
The first 30 days: Matt Rhule's to-do list in first month at Nebraska. In the next few weeks, Nebraska's Matt Rhule will have to assemble a staff and build a new-look roster. Let's take a closer look at his to-do list.
Sioux City Journal
Local auctioneers honored at Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Local auctioneers Randy Stabe, of Hinton, and Clint Vos, of Lawton, were honored at halftime of Friday's Iowa-Nebraska football game at Kinnick Stadium for their charity work. The pair were designated as Iowa's 2022 Scheels Heroes in the annual Heroes Game, which recognizes and celebrates local...
Sioux City Journal
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
Sioux City Journal
CNN Hero of the Year nominee reflects on her journey and Quad-City ties
Growing up in a poverty-stricken village in Kenya, Nelly Cheboi first became familiar with computers when she applied to Augustana College about 10 years ago. She now runs an agency that builds computer labs in African schools and is a nominee for the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year Award.
Sioux City Journal
Western Illinois University physics and math alumnus to speak at QC campus on protein dynamics
Western Illinois University physics and mathematics alumnus Dr. Michael Baxa will deliver a lecture titled "The Importance of Protein Dynamics: From Folding to Function and Everything in Between" at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The event will take place at the Quad-Cities campus in room 212 of Riverfront Hall,...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA -- An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest on Wednesday to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
Sioux City Journal
Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln
Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln. Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
Sioux City Journal
Local school boards appoint presidents, vice presidents to serve until 2023 annual meetings
Several local school districts in the Iowa Quad-Cities recently held annual organizational meetings. Each school board voted for a nominated member to serve in the appointed seats until November 2023, or whenever school boards hold their next annual organizational meetings. Board policies determine whether votes are conducted via roll call...
Sioux City Journal
70-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh prison
An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. In a news release, the Corrections Department identified the inmate as Necdet Canbaz, 70. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Debora...
Sioux City Journal
Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection
OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
