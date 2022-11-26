Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
‘Elf: The Musical’ will spread Christmas cheer in Belmar, NJ
Based on the 2003 Christmas classic, Elf: The Musical is set to perform at Belmar Elementary School in Belmar. The musical tells the story of Buddy, a human raised as an elf in Santa’s workshop, as he travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his birth father.
Here’s an NJ Santa event for kids with autism and sensory issues
If you have kids with special needs, or you know people who do, you know how challenging it can be to organize activities for them sometimes. Especially during the Christmas season, which is sometimes insanely hectic and overstimulating. For a child with autism or sensory issues, hanging out with Santa...
jerseybites.com
Chili Dog Adventures Sizzle at Johnny Prince’s Diner
On a Sunday evening last month, my cell phone chimed at 8:37. It was my good buddy and longtime friend Patrick. There was a sense of urgency in his voice. He had a craving for chili dogs. It sounded serious. “Alright Patrick,” I said, speaking in a measured, reassuring tone....
WEATHER: Rain, 50 mph gusts threaten Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting
Heavy rain and gusty winds will soak the New York City area on Wednesday—and the stormy weather threatens to put a damper on the beloved Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
New store opening Holmdel, NJ — You’ve never seen a B&N like this one
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
Is this the most expensive house in South Jersey?
We often read about expensive real estate in North Jersey (I’m looking at you, Alpine) or in horse country in Monmouth County, but how about South Jersey? And no, it’s nowhere near the Shore. There is a home listed on Zillow in Cinnaminson with an asking price of...
Mediterranean Villa With Backyard Oasis In Ridgewood Going For $2.49M
A Bergen County Mediterranean villa is on the market for only the second time in the last half-century. Better known as Ridgewood's Wilsey house built in 1912, the Phelps Road is listed at $2.945 million and boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. "The current owners have lovingly renovated in the...
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
MrBeast Burger is Opening Another Virtual “Ghost” Kitchen in NJ!
Looks like MrBeast is expanding his empire in New Jersey!. Back in September, YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) opened his first brick-and-mortar Jersey MrBeast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Now, another MrBeast Burger is about to open in Manasquan, located at Blend On Main (152...
Immersive Van Gogh exhibit scheduled to open in N.J. this week abruptly postpones
An immersive art experience featuring more than 300 works by post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh that was scheduled to open at the American Dream mega-mall Thursday has been abruptly postponed until March, according to an update from Beyond Van Gogh New Jersey. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is one...
Truck, overturned car on Garden State Parkway cause huge delays
SAYREVILLE — Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway early Monday afternoon. The crashes caused a 12-mile delay. A tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and concrete support beam around 12:50 p.m., according...
NJ ‘Motown Mansion’ where Stevie played and Mariah partied is for sale
How would you like to live in a house where Stevie Wonder played piano and Mariah Carey may have actually sang? The piano may even be included as part of the deal. Well now you can, as the two-story sixteen-room home in Upper Saddle River also known as the "Motown Mansion" is now on the market for $4.99 million.
ucnj.org
Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17
Union County, NJ – November 28, 2033 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17. Details are as follows:. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets
PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
Snapchat image of guns and candy causes a stir in Brick, NJ
BRICK — A Snapchat message sent to a middle school student that shows what appeared to be a weapon in the background was found to not represent a credible threat. Brick police said the message received Sunday by a Veterans Memorial Middle School showed the sender holding a package of Smarties candy with several guns. Officers located the sender and determined the firearms were Airsoft guns, which were taken from the house.
