Highlands, NJ

Chili Dog Adventures Sizzle at Johnny Prince’s Diner

On a Sunday evening last month, my cell phone chimed at 8:37. It was my good buddy and longtime friend Patrick. There was a sense of urgency in his voice. He had a craving for chili dogs. It sounded serious. “Alright Patrick,” I said, speaking in a measured, reassuring tone....
LINDEN, NJ
Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17

Union County, NJ – November 28, 2033 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17. Details are as follows:. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union...
Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets

PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
PARAMUS, NJ
Snapchat image of guns and candy causes a stir in Brick, NJ

BRICK — A Snapchat message sent to a middle school student that shows what appeared to be a weapon in the background was found to not represent a credible threat. Brick police said the message received Sunday by a Veterans Memorial Middle School showed the sender holding a package of Smarties candy with several guns. Officers located the sender and determined the firearms were Airsoft guns, which were taken from the house.
BRICK, NJ
Princeton, NJ
WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

