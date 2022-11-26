Read full article on original website
WVNews
'Greater Elkins' area to be home to 4th Ascend West Virginia class
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The “greater Elkins” area will be home to the fourth class of the Ascend West Virginia program, officials announced Tuesday. Following classes in Morgantown, Lewisburg and a planned class in the Eastern Panhandle, Elkins and the surrounding communities in Randolph County are the latest addition to the remote worker program, according to Brad D. Smith.
WVNews
Virginia Furnace is 168 years old
ALBRIGHT — The Virginia Furnace, also known as Muddy Creek Furnace and Josephine Furnace, is a historic water-powered blast furnace and national historic district located just three miles north of Albright on W.Va. 26. The furnace remained in operation until the 1890s, and was the last charcoal iron furnace...
WVNews
Permanent StoryWalk signs poised to come to Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Park trail
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — An influx in donations since this summer is setting the stage for a year-round Bridgeport StoryWalk along the Bridgeport City Park Trail in 2023. “We have secured all the money we need for the project — roughly $5,200,” Project Director Melanie Groves said. “We’ll...
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, names new communications director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown has hired a new director of communications. Drew Bailey will take over the role on Dec. 5, the city announced on Tuesday.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) students win awards during Harrison County Chess Tournament
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from both Simpson Elementary and Heritage Christian School won in Harrison County’s National Chess Day Tournament last month. In the tournament held Oct. 8 at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center in Clarksburg, Heritage Christian School students won first place in the school teams division for grades 6-12.
WVNews
Three perish in wreck in Weston over holiday
Three individuals perished in a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday, November 26. The accident occurred in Weston at an intersection commonly called the “narrows.”
WVNews
Christmas parades described as "best yet"
Both Weston and Jane Lew hosted their annual Christmas parades recently, and both parades have been described by several spectators as the best ones yet. Weston held its parade on Friday, November 25, and Jane Lew held its parade on Sunday, November 27.
WVNews
WVU studies gift giving
MORGANTOWN — Givers frequently struggle when it comes to choosing presents recipients really want, according to Julian Givi, a West Virginia University expert on gifting. “I always assumed people give to make recipients happy,” Givi said. “But that’s not the case. When we give gifts, we want to make the recipient happy and we want to make ourselves happy. The gift has to accomplish two goals that sometimes contrast, because givers and recipients often want different things out of a gift.”
WVNews
Bridgeport City Council and department heads review goals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council on Tuesday continued strategic planning in a second work session with department heads. Several department heads presented their own goals, which included advancements in cybersecurity and threat preparedness, policy and ordinance updates and recreational projects. The directors of human resources, information...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Used book sale, Bridgeport Public Library. Weekdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Buy a bag of books or music CDs for $3. 304-842-8248.
WVNews
Lewis County Community Calendar
Public ice skating located at Holt Community Square on Main Avenue. $3 suggested contribution. 30 min. time limit may be imposed if high demand.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board holds public hearing, approves final reading of rate hike ordinance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board held a public hearing Tuesday on rate increases that will help fund an extensive project to replace water lines in the city that contain lead. The board then voted to approve the increases, which will take effect in January. Customers...
WVNews
For the record
MASONTOWN — Masontown Police received a call for a suspicious person on Nov. 10. The caller advised it was Logan Andrew Rogers, 25, of Masontown, who was on a motorcycle. According to a criminal complaint, the officer pulled in front of the bike, but the bike went around the officer and fled before the driver wrecked the bike and continued to flee on foot.
WVNews
Seeing local success
The combination of Small Business Saturday and the opening of a couple new businesses in downtown Fairmont has Marion County officials excited about the future — and justifiably so. “I think we had an exceptional Small Business Saturday,” said Tina Shaw, Marion Chamber of Commerce president. “We had at...
WVNews
Barrackville, West Virginia, Christmas in Our Town set for this weekend; MCPARC begins Christmas tree program
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, the Town of Barrackville will hold its popular Christmas in Our Town event for the first time in full since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission has begun its annual Christmas tree program. Christmas in Our...
WVNews
McGrew House Souper Taste of Christmas will be Sunday
KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society’s annual Soup Fund Raiser will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGrew House in Kingwood. This year, guests can choose from among 10 soups and will receive a variety of home-baked breads, cheese and crackers, all for the same price as last year — $8 per meal.
WVNews
Mon Health PMH earns stroke ready certification
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center have earned advanced certification in stroke care, affirming their readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital have been awarded The...
WVNews
Kingwood sewer rates going up 5%
KINGWOOD — No members of the public were present last week for the first reading of an ordinance that would raise Kingwood sewer rates by 5%. Mayor Jean Guillot said if the 5% increase is approved, it will cost the average family an additional $4 per month. He said money from the increase will be used to keep the sewer system up-to-date. Guillot said the last rate increase was in 2016.
WVNews
WVU women return home to face NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a two-game trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. The game...
WVNews
Tree Lighting and Holiday Jazz Concert Planned at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, WV - Glenville State University will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 1 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library. The event will include a hot cocoa bar and music. Festivities will continue at 7:00 p.m. when the Glenville State University Jazz Band takes...
