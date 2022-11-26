ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

'Greater Elkins' area to be home to 4th Ascend West Virginia class

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The “greater Elkins” area will be home to the fourth class of the Ascend West Virginia program, officials announced Tuesday. Following classes in Morgantown, Lewisburg and a planned class in the Eastern Panhandle, Elkins and the surrounding communities in Randolph County are the latest addition to the remote worker program, according to Brad D. Smith.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Virginia Furnace is 168 years old

ALBRIGHT — The Virginia Furnace, also known as Muddy Creek Furnace and Josephine Furnace, is a historic water-powered blast furnace and national historic district located just three miles north of Albright on W.Va. 26. The furnace remained in operation until the 1890s, and was the last charcoal iron furnace...
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Three perish in wreck in Weston over holiday

Three individuals perished in a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday, November 26. The accident occurred in Weston at an intersection commonly called the “narrows.”
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Christmas parades described as "best yet"

Both Weston and Jane Lew hosted their annual Christmas parades recently, and both parades have been described by several spectators as the best ones yet. Weston held its parade on Friday, November 25, and Jane Lew held its parade on Sunday, November 27.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

WVU studies gift giving

MORGANTOWN — Givers frequently struggle when it comes to choosing presents recipients really want, according to Julian Givi, a West Virginia University expert on gifting. “I always assumed people give to make recipients happy,” Givi said. “But that’s not the case. When we give gifts, we want to make the recipient happy and we want to make ourselves happy. The gift has to accomplish two goals that sometimes contrast, because givers and recipients often want different things out of a gift.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport City Council and department heads review goals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council on Tuesday continued strategic planning in a second work session with department heads. Several department heads presented their own goals, which included advancements in cybersecurity and threat preparedness, policy and ordinance updates and recreational projects. The directors of human resources, information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

For the record

MASONTOWN — Masontown Police received a call for a suspicious person on Nov. 10. The caller advised it was Logan Andrew Rogers, 25, of Masontown, who was on a motorcycle. According to a criminal complaint, the officer pulled in front of the bike, but the bike went around the officer and fled before the driver wrecked the bike and continued to flee on foot.
WVNews

Seeing local success

The combination of Small Business Saturday and the opening of a couple new businesses in downtown Fairmont has Marion County officials excited about the future — and justifiably so. “I think we had an exceptional Small Business Saturday,” said Tina Shaw, Marion Chamber of Commerce president. “We had at...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

McGrew House Souper Taste of Christmas will be Sunday

KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society’s annual Soup Fund Raiser will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGrew House in Kingwood. This year, guests can choose from among 10 soups and will receive a variety of home-baked breads, cheese and crackers, all for the same price as last year — $8 per meal.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mon Health PMH earns stroke ready certification

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center have earned advanced certification in stroke care, affirming their readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital have been awarded The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kingwood sewer rates going up 5%

KINGWOOD — No members of the public were present last week for the first reading of an ordinance that would raise Kingwood sewer rates by 5%. Mayor Jean Guillot said if the 5% increase is approved, it will cost the average family an additional $4 per month. He said money from the increase will be used to keep the sewer system up-to-date. Guillot said the last rate increase was in 2016.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU women return home to face NC Central

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a two-game trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. The game...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy