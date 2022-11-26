ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, NH

ABC6.com

North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
NEWPORT, RI
WMUR.com

Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston

Wellesley woman convicted in 2018 crash that killed Needham teens

Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by a jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. A Norfolk Superior Court jury has found a 56-year-old Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the February...
NEEDHAM, MA
rinewstoday.com

Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof

With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Multiple drivers alert Coventry Fire Department about fire at business

(WJAR) — Multiple drivers alerted the Coventry Fire Department about a fire at a business early Tuesday morning. The department says it received calls around 1:40 a.m. from two drivers who happened to drive by the business on 1612 Nooseneck Hill Road and noticed smoke. The department says the...
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being

A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
FALL RIVER, MA
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Repurposed schools tell quite the story about our fair town

As the Town of North Kingstown waits for a final outcome of a lawsuit that is stalling the use of the former Wickford Elementary School building, I can’t help but be attentive to the process and what will come of it. This building, more than a century old, is special to my clan. Not only did I and my two children go here for our elementary school years, my dad also attended grades 1 through 6 here, and my grandfather George Cyrus Cranston Jr. not only went here for his entire public school timeframe; grades 1 through 12, he also returned here four years later after attending Brown University and taught high school level math out of this building for a short while.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WMUR.com

Arson causing death of Manchester man in 1998 remains unsolved

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wednesday marks 24 years since a Manchester man was killed in a fire that police said was intentionally set. Officers were called to a building at 220 Pine St. on Nov. 20, 1998. When they arrived, the second and third story porches were engulfed in flames.
MANCHESTER, NH

