ABC6.com
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
Turnto10.com
South County Hospital proposed parking lot expansion sparks backlash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A proposed parking lot expansion for South County Hospital is sparking backlash as members of the Narragansett tribe argue the land is a sacred burial ground. South County Hospital is seeking the town's approval to turn Town Farm Park, located behind the hospital, into...
whdh.com
Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving
NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
WMUR.com
Remains of 4 infants -- 2 boys, 2 girls -- found in home in Boston, Massachusetts
BOSTON — Human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police said. The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department's website Monday. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing.
WMUR.com
Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
Wellesley woman convicted in 2018 crash that killed Needham teens
Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by a jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. A Norfolk Superior Court jury has found a 56-year-old Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the February...
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof
With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
Turnto10.com
Multiple drivers alert Coventry Fire Department about fire at business
(WJAR) — Multiple drivers alerted the Coventry Fire Department about a fire at a business early Tuesday morning. The department says it received calls around 1:40 a.m. from two drivers who happened to drive by the business on 1612 Nooseneck Hill Road and noticed smoke. The department says the...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
EP’s Veterans Memorial Parkway is ‘threatened and at-risk,’ national report warns
The 2.4-mile Rhode Island scenic highway was created by the family of Frederick Law Olmsted Sr., who co-designed Central Park.
Police ID man killed in Westport crash
Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.
WMUR.com
Nashua police release description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run; 3 pedestrians hurt
NASHUA, N.H. — Police investigating a hit-and-run in Nashua that left three pedestrians injured have released a description of the vehicle involved. Nashua police said the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday near 119 Main St. Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Toyota Rav4 with model...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Repurposed schools tell quite the story about our fair town
As the Town of North Kingstown waits for a final outcome of a lawsuit that is stalling the use of the former Wickford Elementary School building, I can’t help but be attentive to the process and what will come of it. This building, more than a century old, is special to my clan. Not only did I and my two children go here for our elementary school years, my dad also attended grades 1 through 6 here, and my grandfather George Cyrus Cranston Jr. not only went here for his entire public school timeframe; grades 1 through 12, he also returned here four years later after attending Brown University and taught high school level math out of this building for a short while.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
WMUR.com
Arson causing death of Manchester man in 1998 remains unsolved
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wednesday marks 24 years since a Manchester man was killed in a fire that police said was intentionally set. Officers were called to a building at 220 Pine St. on Nov. 20, 1998. When they arrived, the second and third story porches were engulfed in flames.
WMUR.com
19-year-old fleeing hit-and-run dies in crash in Naples, Maine, officials say
NAPLES, Maine — A teenager is dead after officials said he crashed into a tree while fleeing a hit-and-run in Maine. According to the Cumberland County sheriff's office, the incident happened Sunday when Ethan Gardner rear-ended a truck in Naples, Maine. The 19-year-old allegedly drove off, but deputies found...
Car crash at Attleboro gas station rips pump from the ground, driver hospitalized
A car crash at an Attleboro gas station left the store with one less working pump and caused the driver to be hospitalized. According to the Attleboro Fire Department, officers responded to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street at 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a Toyota RAV4 collided with the pump and then drove into the store.
