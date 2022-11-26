Read full article on original website
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson
CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
Orhorhoro says loss to Gamecocks ‘only makes the story better’
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday's ACC Championship Game versus North Carolina. The redshirt junior got his first taste of what it feels like to lose a (...)
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Shipley on loss to Gamecocks: 'It's just fuel to the fire'
Saturday was a rough day for Clemson, which saw its first loss since 2013 to in-state rival South Carolina -- the loss crushing the nation’s longest active home winning streak in the process, which (...)
No. 1 USC surges past No. 15 UCLA in fourth quarter
South Carolina’s non-conference schedule is not as stacked as years past but it is still providing plenty of challenges. The top-ranked Gamecocks surged past No. 15 UCLA in the fourth quarter for a 73-64 win Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Kamilla Cardoso ignited South Carolina’s shaky offense, scoring 10...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CFP Rankings Prediction; Where Does South Carolina Stand? The Complete Case
The final CFP rankings will be released tonight, and South Carolina expects to find itself in the top 25.
Gamecocks enter AP Poll for second time in 2022 season
South Carolina has re-entered the Associated Press poll after its huge 31-30 win over its in-state rival in Clemson on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) are coming off back-to-back top 10 wins as they defeated the then ranked No. 5 Volunteers last week in Williams-Brice and then defeated the then No. 7 Tigers in Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann
South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
Three Candidates For South Carolina's OC Opening
Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield departed for Nebraska, meaning South Carolina must look for their next hire.
Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job
According to a report from Huskersonline.com, South Carolina offensive coordinator is on the radar for Nebraska's assistant coaching search.
Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamila Cardoso added 11 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina. It was the […]
MCLEOD named PLAYER OF THE YEAR for 2022 AAA Region VI
Congratulations to Senior Defensive Lineman, Xzavier McLeod, for being named the 2022 Player of the Year. McLeod was selected for this honor for the AAA Region VI Conference. Congratulations Xzavier on all of your hard work and dedication to Camden High School & the Camden Bulldogs!!
South Carolina bowl update (Sunday, Nov. 27)
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an...
The first-year experience: Freshmen reflect on first semester at USC, face growing responsibilities
The Daily Gamecock interviewed 114 incoming freshmen this summer to get to know them before coming to USC. In September, we spoke with seven of the 114 freshmen to see how they were transitioning onto campus. Now, as finals are looming, those seven freshmen reflect on their first semester at...
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Terrific Tuesday precedes a Wednesday Alert Day!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Our Tuesday will feature a good deal of sun with mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be a first alert weather day due to scattered heavy rainfall and storm chances during the morning. A cold front will be the culprit for...
