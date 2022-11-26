Michigan's Cornelius Johnson is going off in Columbus. Will it be enough?

Michigan wasn't supposed to have a chance Saturday without Blake Corum. Good thing it has Cornelius Johnson.

The senior wide receiver had a first half for the ages against No. 2 Ohio State, catching two long touchdowns to keep No. 3 Michigan in the game.

Johnson, who entered the game with 300 yards and four touchdowns on the season, produced half that in two quarters.

His first touchdown was a 69-yard catch-and-run to tie the score at 10. His second was a 75-yard bomb on the next drive to give Michigan a 17-13 lead in the second quarter. Quarterback JJ McCarthy delivered both throws with precision, the first while under pressure on 3rd and 9.

Johnson finished the half with three catches for 156 yards, a badly-needed spark for Michigan's offense which was struggling to run the ball without Heisman candidate Blake Corum in the backfield. The Wolverines produced 10 yards on 11 carries in the first half.

Corum, who injured his knee in Michigan's win over Illinois last week and was questionable to play Saturday, took two carries for six yards in the first quarter before being forced to the sidelines in clear discomfort.

The Wolverines went into the half trailing 20-17. They'll need more from McCarthy and the passing game in the second half to have a chance.

