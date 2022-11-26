ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

